"Damn shame he finna get cooked" - Benoit Saint-Denis inviting France president Emmanuel Macron to Dustin Poirier fight falls flat with fans

UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis will take on former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 299, and he has invited a special guest to the biggest fight of his life.

Saint-Denis invited French president Emmanuel Macron to attend the pay-per-view at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. He wrote in a post on X:

"Thank you for your support Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron! You are welcome to my next fight @UFC, March 9 in Miami during #UFC299 . Thanks also to my brother in arms and friend #Falco , true hero of our country [France flag emoji] Long live France, Long live #MMA [boxing glove emoji]"

Check out his translated post below:

Fans reacted to Saint-Denis tendering an invite to his president. Some expressed their pity at him potentially losing heavily to Poirier:

"Damn shame he finna get cooked"

"Bsd will have a bad end"

"Nobody cares about France and that clown Macron"

Other fans made reference to former president of the United States Donald Trump and his attendance at UFC events:

"That liberal piece of soy garbage Macron won't attend ufc.... It's not Donald Trump lil bro"

"Inviting your President cageside just to get obliterated. I've seen this before."

Benoit Saint-Denis expresses his surprise over Dustin Poirier accepting his fight

Benoit Saint-Denis is ranked No.11 in the lightweight division, a far cry behind Dustin Poirier's No.3 ranking. 'The Diamond' has also headlined multiple UFC events, whereas Saint-Denis will feature in his first ever co-main.

The French athlete expressed his surprise about Poirier accepting the matchup in an interview with the Independent.

“Of course I was a bit surprised that he accepted. I believe the UFC worked on that as well... If a guy is coming off a loss, and the guys just behind him and in front of him already have a fight booked, he has to defend his rank. I thought I was going to take on Beneil Dariush, and I was surprised it ended up being Dustin Poirier."

Benoit Saint-Denis also elaborated on the competitive nature of the lightweight division:

"When you are inside the top 15, there are not a lot of people in front of you. I was on five finishes in a row, so I knew I was going to have a big fight against somebody in front of me. When there are fights taking place ahead of me [in the rankings], there are not a lot of people left to make one." [h/t Independent]