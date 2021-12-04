Dan Hardy believes Charles Oliveira is 'equally as tough' to dethrone as former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was 

Dan Hardy believes it won't be an easy task to dethrone UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. In fact, he believes it will be as tough as trying to dethrone former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who never lost the title but retired as champion.

In a recently released video by BT Sport, Hardy previewed the upcoming lightweight title clash between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Referring to Oliveira as a fantastic fighter and a dangerous champion, Hardy praised 'Do Bronx's well-rounded game.

While the Brazilian is known for his ground game and can finish fights in a matter of seconds once the scrap gets to the ground, Hardy says it's his improved striking that makes Oliveira difficult to beat:

"The thing is with Oliveira, once it hits the deck, no matter where he lands, that's his world and you really can't do a great deal about it. I mean we have seen really good jiu-jitsu players fall in the first round to him. Then we've got this striking skill set that we've seen in the last few fights which just seems to be going from strength to strength. Now he is a lethal mixed martial artist in every range. Khabib was a very tough test to get the belt off, I think Charles Oliveira is equally as tough. I think he's a fantastic fighter and a very dangerous champion," Hardy said.

Check out Dan Hardy's preview of UFC 269 below:

Dan Hardy explains why Dustin Poirier is in the groove heading into his fight with Charles Oliveira

Dan Hardy believes Dustin Poirier is at the peak of his abilities as a fighter. He seems to be in the right kind of mindset heading into the title fight with Charles Oliveira. Hardy believes Poirier's experience of fighting a host of champions and former champions inside the octagon will come in handy in the upcoming fight.

Hardy also feels that back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor this year have done a world of good for 'The Diamond's confidence heading into the fight:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Poirier brings a lot of wisdom to the table. He's been at the top flight of the division for a long time and he's fought some of the best in the world. These wins over Conor McGregor are going to do a lot for his confidence as well and he's found that point in his career where he's just grooving. He's just found that right frequency," Hardy said.

Edited by Jack Cunningham