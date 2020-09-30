UFC commentator Dan Hardy doesn't wish to see a fight between Conor McGregor and Diego Sanchez because he believes it would be an “execution” for the latter and that the Irishman wouldn't really see a rise in his star by winning the fight.

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest superstars in MMA, if not the biggest and the former two-division Cage Warriors and UFC champion recently expressed the desire to fight the veteran inside the Octagon. Although UFC president Dana White has since squashed that idea, the Irishman has now reiterated his interest in the matchup by claiming he still wants to fight the veteran welterweight.

I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez. A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick.

Things must change! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

Dan Hardy doesn't want to witness Conor McGregor "execute" Diego Sanchez

Dan Hardy isn’t interested in the potential matchup and said that if it does come to fruition, the result would be a comfortable and violent finish in Conor McGregor’s favor. However, Hardy claimed that it would mean nothing for McGregor's career graph given the stature he's at today.

“It would be an execution to put Conor in there with Sanchez at this point,” Hardy told them media during a scrum on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi (via MMA Fighting). “And I don’t think Conor would really gain anything from it. Who knows what Conor’s thinking? There are lots of other good fights out there,” he said. “[Dustin] Poirier being one of them, but I would like to see that in mixed martial arts in the Octagon [rather than a boxing match], to be honest, at 155. It was a weird thing to do [to agree to fight Sanchez], and I think when you’ve got that kind of stature, you’ve got to be really careful who you’re calling out and how you’re doing it because it can really reflect badly on you.”