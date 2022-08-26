Dan Hardy breaks down Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 1, previews rematch

Former MMA fighter Dan Hardy got into the details of the first fight between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson to preview what to expect when the two flyweight greats run it back.

Moraes will defend the ONE flyweight world title for a second time against Johnson in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1. The action will be broadcast live for the first time on Amazon Prime Video in US primetime on Friday, August 26.

Hardy, who currently shares his expertise as an analyst on his YouTube channel, gave a play-by-play breakdown of what went down during the ONE on TNT 1 showdown between the two legends. ‘The Outlaw’ said that the upcoming rematch will be interesting, especially after Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson already have a better feel of what the other can do.

In his breakdown, Hardy offered a path for Johnson’s victory on Friday:

“I would say that DJ needs to start a bit slower and be a bit less eager because Moraes is gonna have a two or three-layered attack, which is going to be laying out in front of DJ and allowing to just kind of marinate for the first couple of rounds.

I think DJ’s most likely, if he’s too eager, he’s going to run into the game plan of Moraes and that would not work out well for him. But I think Moraes can be kind of frustrated if DJ is patient. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Watch the full video below:

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson face off at the ONE on Prime Video 1 press conference

Just a few days removed from facing each other in the circle, Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson had a chance to meet face-to-face during the press conference for ONE on Prime Video 1.

The pair have always shared mutual respect, resulting in almost no animosity between the two outside the circle. In an interview during his open workout, Adriano Moraes continued to share his praise for Johnson:

“I was the number one fan of DJ. I followed his career since he began, so I followed his steps in the cage and outside too. He’s an example to us as a fighter and a human being so for me to share the ONE circle with the man is a blessing."

However, expect nothing but the best from both fighters when they step in to compete in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1.

