"A very adaptable right hand" - Dan Hardy explains why Charles Oliveira needs to be "very cautious" when he is in range with Justin Gaethje

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy believes that Justin Gaethje's right hand could pose a serious threat to Charles Oliveira in their upcoming encounter at UFC 274.

'The Outlaw' gave a breakdown of the upcoming lightweight title fight in a video for BT Sport. In the analysis, Hardy stated that Oliveira needed to be very careful when in close proximity to 'The Highlight'. That's because Hardy thinks that Gaethje's right-handed strikes could pose a great danger to the lightweight champ.

"One thing Charles Oliveira has to be wary of... Oliveira needs to be very cautious when he's in range with Gaethje because that right hand comes out of nowhere and it's not like it's an uneducated overhand that he closes his eyes and wings over the top. It's a very adaptable right hand."

You can watch the full breakdown video below:

Gaethje and 'Do Bronx' will headline UFC 274, which will take place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Heading into the fight, the Brazilian is on a 10-fight win streak.

'The Highlight' on the other hand, is coming off a three-round war against Michael Chandler, which he won via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Charles Oliveira will emerge victorious at UFC 274

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has also weighed in on the upcoming title fight between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

In an episode of James Lynch's MMA Pros Pick, 'The Great' picked the Brazilian to get his hand raised in the UFC 274 headliner.

"I'm gonna have to go with Charles Olivera I think. You know, that's a tough one, man, because you can obviously see it going both ways. I think it's going to be a bit of a firefight. But I just feel like... you know, Charles is pretty dangerous as well. I think... he might, you know... they're going to tag each other but I think the fundamentals on Charles' end... might get him over the line."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski cast his prediction below:

Volkanovski himself has expressed interest in fighting at lightweight. So, if Oliveira wins at UFC 274, a fight between 'Do Bronx' and the featherweight king might be on the cards.

