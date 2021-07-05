Dan Hardy explains why Conor McGregor is a 'better martial artist' than Dustin Poirier

Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor is a better mixed martial artist than Dustin Poirier.

In a recent conversation with Submission Radio, Hardy said that McGregor has a better mastery of range and striking, and a better understanding of the application of martial arts compared to Poirier.

Hardy also gave props to Conor McGregor for his ability to get inside the heads of his opponents by indulging in mind games in the build-up to fights. For the aforementioned reasons, Hardy wants the Irishman to bring his A-game to the octagon at UFC 264 and hopes he can get the job done.

"I do think he's a better martial artist just generally than Poirier. I think he's got a better mastery of range and striking, a better understanding of the application of martial arts and how to work somebody over psychologically as well."

Having said that, Hardy admits that talent alone won't make the cut for the 32-year-old at UFC 264. McGregor must put himself through the grind in order to once again shine brightly on the biggest of stages.

"You've got to earn it as well. You can't just get in there with the skills that you've earned in your early career and expect it to carry you all the way, especially when you've got a dog in front of you like Poirier who'll just take you into deep waters and see what you're made of."

Conor McGregor wants to make Dustin Poirier pay for talking too much lately

"Full focus, fully immersed in mixed martial arts, it’s been nothing but mixed martial arts. So I’m ready to put on a show." 😤



The road to redemption for @TheNotoriousMMA! 🇮🇪#UFC264 | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/g5jb4QuCsh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 5, 2021

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Poirier said that McGregor’s claim that the first one to shoot for a takedown in their upcoming fight is a a 'dusty bi**h' “reeks of insecurity”.

Conor McGregor recently responded to Poirier's comment and it seems that the niceties between the two men don't exist anymore

“He talks some amount lately. He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. It’s not going to be nice,” said McGregor on Instagram live.

Edited by Harvey Leonard