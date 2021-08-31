Dan Hardy explains why Derek Brunson needs to embrace the 'chaotic elements' of his striking against Darren Till

Former UFC welterweight-turned-MMA analyst Dan Hardy has given an intriguing insight into the upcoming UFC Vegas 36 main event between middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Derek Brunson is known for having some of the best wrestling in the middleweight division. But when it comes to striking exchanges, Brunson has earned a reputation for being somewhat wild. He has a tendency to charge his opponents, throwing heavy shots, with little care for his own well-being.

Whilst this has been considered a flaw of Brunson's in the past having been caught running in by counter punchers, Dan Hardy believes it could serve him well against Darren Till.

Speaking on the most recent episode of BT Sport's Dan Hardy Breakdown Show, 'The Outlaw' suggested that due to Darren Till's range and Muay Thai prowess, a blitzing attack like that of which Brunson has become known for, may be the most favorable approach for him.

"That chaotic element is actually a value in this fight because he doesn't want to be on the outside playing Muay Thai with Darren Till. Because the difference in their styles is great... Derek Brunson is chaotic, Darren Till is very measured."

Dan Hardy breaks down Derek Brunson and Darren Till's striking

Dan Hardy further analyzed both Derek Brunson and Darren Till's striking abilities, as well as how they match up against each other. In terms of Derek Brunson, Hardy stated that:

"Derek Brunson is a dangerous individual, he's got power in his left hand, he'll fire his left kick over and over again as well. It has worked for him and it will potentially work again in the future."

He then went on to discuss Brunson's striking in comparison to Darren Till's, saying that:

"But in a striking match against someone like Darren Till, who has a good measure of range and uses his techniques in a more applied sense... He gives you the feeling that he's chaotic but in actuality, everything he's doing is considered."

You can check out Dan Hardy's full breakdown of Till vs. Brunson below:

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Harvey Leonard