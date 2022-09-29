“They're both so incredibly evenly matched” – Dan Hardy previews Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan’s third fight

After spending nearly ten rounds inside the Circle together, Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan will enter round 11 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The two female warriors will square off for the third time with Xiong’s strawweight world championship hanging in the balance. Will ‘The Panda’ continue to reign over the strawweight division or will ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee become the latest to be crowned a two-division world champion?

Giving his thoughts on the U.S. primetime headliner is former UFC title challenger and analyst Dan Hardy. Speaking on his Full Reptile YouTube channel, the Englishman shared his thoughts on the match-up, saying:

“They both know each other so well. They're both so incredibly evenly matched it's very difficult to predict what's going to happen in this next fight. They both got skills that they can bring to the table which are problematic for their opponent. They both have things that they've had success with in both fights, but they've also both had things that they've struggled with in both fights.”

Dan Hardy continued to elaborate more on the matter:

“They’ve both matured and they both added things to their game. And now we get to see a fight where they are one and one, they both got finished in their fights but they were both in the fifth round, which goes to show you how competitive and tough those matches were.”

Angela Lee’s pursuit of the strawweight world title may continue, even with a loss at ONE on Prime Video 2

When Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan meet inside the Circle, it’ll be in one of the easiest fights to sell in mixed martial arts: the trilogy bout. The series is tied at 1-1 and both fighters carry a fifth-round finish over the other. With two competitors who are so evenly matched, the bout could be a barn-burner.

Continuing his thoughts on the Prime Video main event, Dan Hardy shared his excitement for the rubber match. He suggested that if Angela Lee doesn’t become a two-division world champion this weekend, she may have to wait until Xiong's reign ends before she can try her luck again.

"I love a trilogy fight, especially when there's a lot on the line. There's a belt on the line here – this is Angela Lee’s second attempt to gain this belt. If she doesn't get it this time, she's maybe going to wait until there's a new champion. She might be waiting for a while.”

