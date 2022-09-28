“She has given everything that she had” - Dan Hardy breaks down Angela Lee’s loss to Xiong Jing Nan in their first fight

Dan Hardy recently analyzed Angela Lee's rivalry fights with Xiong Jing Nan. ONE women's atomweight world champion, Angela Lee, vied for a world title in a second weight class by challenging for Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight belt in 2019.

After a hotly-contested first four rounds, Lee succumbed to Xiong's body blows and finished via TKO in the fifth round. It was a miraculous comeback win for Xiong as she almost got submitted with an armbar in the previous round. Analyzing how the finish transpired, Hardy cited some interesting points.

Explaining how the body attacks led to the end of the fight, 'The Outlaw' said:

"Teep to the midsection, she's [Xiong] going to walk it down and she's going to thunder into the stomach. And that really is the end of the fight. I mean [Lee] she tries to stay on her feet. She tries to turn away, grab it, grab her foot, but it's just, you're just tumbling downhill at that point...There's not really much else she can do because she has given everything that she had. That last round she gave all of her energy trying to get that submission finish and she didn't get it. So she's gone into this fifth round with exhausted legs."

Hardy concluded with:

"Cardio spent, she doesn't really have much to go on and then her opponent whacks her in her midsection, and now all of a sudden she can't breathe properly, and her body doesn't want to cooperate with her."

This is true. Once you get hit with a solid blow to the body, it can shut your entire anatomy down. Add this to the fact that Angela Lee is on the last few drops of her gas tank, and that first body shot was truly the end of the fight.

Watch Dan Hardy's full fight breakdown here:

Angela Lee gets another crack at Xiong Jing Nan in a rubber match at ONE on Prime Video 2

One of the greatest rivalries in ONE championship history might have its definitive conclusion at ONE on Prime Video 2. A rubber match between ONE atomweight world champ Angela Lee and ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan has been anticipated and speculated about for years now.

Finally, the two most dominant female world champions in ONE Championship are set to battle once again - this time maybe for the last time.

The two world champions are currently 1-1 in their series and their third match was inevitable. Xiong knocked Lee out in the fifth round of their first fight while Lee submitted Xiong in the same round of their second fight.

The poetry and drama alone in this trilogy fight might make it one of the best ONE Championship will ever see.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far