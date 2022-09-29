Dan Hardy shares his thoughts on how Angela Lee can defeat Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2

According to Dan Hardy, Angela Lee has the potential to defeat Xiong Jing Nan if she uses two of her greatest weapons to her advantage.

Former UFC martial artist and MMA analyst on Full Reptile, Dan Hardy provided an in-depth analysis of the highly anticipated trilogy world title fight, Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee III. The fight takes place at ONE on Prime Video 2 on Friday, September 30.

In this instance, the English native took key notes from their two previous matches and compared some of their strengths and weaknesses.

When he came to the challenger, Angela Lee, he discovered that in her rematch with Xiong, she used a couple of tools which helped her get that late finish in the fifth round. If she were to capitalize on those strengths, Hardy sees the fight going her way again.

Hardy explained:

“She's a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and also a black belt in Taekwondo which we saw a little bit in their second fight. I think that will be a key for victory in this- in this third fight. I would like to see her utilize that long range.”

Angela Lee is notorious for her submission game. The United MMA fighter is 11-2, 9 of which have ended in finishes. In her latest world title bout against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X, she largely held off Stamp’s Muay Thai striking but got hurt from a body shot. She rallied back like a champion and wrapped up the fight with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Lee's saving grace in that matchup was her jiu-jitsu, which will be a massive advantage heading into her trilogy fight with Xiong.

Angela Lee feels like Xiong vs. Lee III is her moment of glory

Angela Lee is ready for her second attempt at strawweight gold. In her family gym at United MMA, she’s been preparing for her ultimate showdown with the strawweight queen, Xiong Jing Nan.

With everything falling into place in her training camp, Lee feels she’s better prepared to take on the boxing world champion. She told ONE Championship:

“The preparation has been great, and I’m confident because she didn’t experience my full game yet, but I think I think I’ve experienced hers. So I think that’s going to be to my advantage.”

Lee previously mentioned how much she’s diversified her fighting style in order to surprise and beat Xiong.

