ONE on Prime Video 2: What's at stake in Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee III?

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III could see the culmination of the rivalry between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee. It could also lead to yet another chapter in the contentious relationship between the greatest female fighters in ONE Championship history.

The epic third match is scheduled for this Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event, which will air at US primetime, will be ONE Championship’s second card on Amazon Prime Video.

On the surface, Xiong has the most to lose in this trilogy bout since she’s the one defending her ONE women’s strawweight world title.

Lee, meanwhile, has the chance to become the one true queen in ONE Championship by adding the strawweight crown to her ONE women’s atomweight world championship.

However, there is so much at stake in their third bout apart from the obvious world title.

With their head-to-head series at a level 1-1, it’s almost too dramatic that their feud sees its end at ONE on Prime Video 2. Yes, Lee and Xiong hold a win apiece over each other, but those couple of victories happened in different weight divisions.

Xiong has been the one true empress of the strawweight division and there hasn’t been anyone who has come close to challenging her rule. Lee tried her hardest at ONE: A New Era in March 2019 but she suffered the same fate that all other would-be usurpers faced under the Xiong Dynasty.

In an absolute war, Xiong found her footing late and blasted Lee with unholy punishment in the fifth round to secure the knockout win

Having proven her dominance, Xiong decided to go down to atomweight and challenge Lee’s domain. As if fate intervened, it was ‘Unstoppable’ who got the win when she submitted the Chinese superstar in the fifth round of their fight at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

Now that the trilogy bout is happening at strawweight once again, it’s obvious that much of the pressure resides on Xiong’s shoulders. Another win for ‘The Panda’ will add layers to her legacy, especially if she gets another KO win over Lee.

Xiong winning at ONE on Prime Video 2 will give her so much leverage to demand another crack at the atomweight crown and avenge the only loss she's suffered in her ONE Championship career to date.

If Lee does defeat Xiong, it could send shockwaves throughout the two female divisions in ONE Championship. Already the undisputed ruler of the atomweight division, Lee becoming the new strawweight queen would inject new life into the division.

Whatever the outcome of ONE on Prime Video 2 is, expect that the trilogy won’t be the end of this legendary conflict.

Xiong promises to retain at ONE on Prime Video 2, Lee predicts submission win

Xiong and Lee have long established that they’re the greatest female mixed martial artists in ONE Championship. The build-up heading to ONE on Prime Video 2 has seen both fighters declare war against each other.

Lee took to social media to declare what she’s planning on doing to Xiong at ONE on Prime Video 2. It was as simple as telling her rival to just take the easy way out.

“TAP OR NAP 😴 I can't wait to see what you choose this time... #ANDNEW #ONEonPrimeVideo2."

As for Xiong, she took a similar approach and also posted on Instagram what her predicted outcome will be this Friday.

“The belt will still stay with me after 1st October☝️ #ONEonPrimeVideo2 #xiongjingnan,” posted Xiong.

