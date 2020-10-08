Dan Hardy wants to fight Carlos Condit

10 years ago, Dan Hardy was knocked out by Carlos Condit. That finish was in the first round one:

After that UFC 120 loss, "The Outlaw" Dan Hardy went on to lose two more, before ending his career on a two-fight winning streak. That was eight years ago.

Hardy was forced into retirement because of a medical condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. It's a condition where an extra electrical pathway between the hearts upper and lower chambers creates a rapid heartbeat. It's usually not life-threatening, but it's serious. During his time away from the octagon, Dan Hardy has become one of the best color commentators in all of MMA.

However, the urge to make a return is still strong in him. So Dan Hardy has teased the thought of coming out of retirement. Hardy has talked about doing this for a couple of years now.

But the welterweight division in the UFC is littered with killers. Plus, he's now 38-years-old. So if Dan Hardy was to actually stand a chance, his opponent choice options would have been less.

However, Hardy has mentioned that he wants to run back the loss to Carlos Condit. Now had the Jackson-Wink fighter Condit extended his losing streak to six this past weekend, it's doubtful Hardy would have mentioned him by name.

Dan Hardy did have some nice things to say about Carlos Condit as well. He said:

"He looked great the other night, and that's what I really wanted to see from him. Because I genuinely believe that he's up there with Nick Diaz, Masvidal kind of guys in the division. He's a lethal individual. He's a great striker, he's very unorthodox. And he's back in a place psychologically, as well as physically, where he looks like he can have some good fights".

Now whether or not UFC President Dana White would want to put this fight together is a whole different question. He's never been keen on fighters coming back with that type of layoff.

Will we get to see this rematch and should a fight between these two happen? Probably not.

After all, most MMA fans rake Bellator over the coals for gimmick fights. The Hardy vs Condit rematch would also end up being a gimmick fight.