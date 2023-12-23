Dan Henderson discloses what he did to successfully get under Michael Bisping's skin on The Ultimate Fighter - “He fu*kin threw a fit”

Dan Henderson recently opened up about his experience coaching opposite Michael Bisping on The Ultimate Fighter and disclosed what he did to purposely anger him.

The MMA legends served as opposing coaches of TUF in 2009, which eventually led to their bout at UFC 100. During his appearance on 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, the 53-year-old explained what it was like being around the Enlishman during filming before disclosing what he did to play mind games and anger his rival:

"[Michael] Bisping was out there partying a lot. You know, so halfway through I was like, 'Hey, we're gonna switch practice times. Now we're gonna do the later one.' I only did it more just to pi*s him off, just to see if he would get up early...Oh, he fu**in threw a fit and he ended up having to do it though" [34:58 - 35:22]

The former two-division Pride champion went on to earn a memorable highlight-reel knockout win over Bisping at UFC 100. After the bout, he signed with Strikeforce as a free agent.

'The Count' avenged his loss seven years later as he earned a unanimous decision win to retain his UFC middleweight championship in what ended up being Henderson's final MMA bout.

Dan Henderson says fighters needed to be more technical in Pride

Dan Henderson is one of many MMA legends that spent time competing in both the UFC and Pride, which forced him to adjust from fighting in a cage to fighting in a ring.

'Hendo' was successful competing in both as his accolades include two-division Pride champion, Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, and UFC 17 middleweight tournament winner. During the aforementioned podcast appearance, he mentioned what the differences were and noted that fighters had to be more technical in Pride:

"You can cut somebody off and corner 'em easier in the ring...You're using the cage to get up and when you're on top controlling the guy it's easier. It feels like you got to be more technical to finish a fight in a ring than in a cage because you can't use the ring too much to trap somebody." [10:51 - 11:13]

