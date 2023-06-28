Dan Henderson reacts to idea of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg teaming up and fighting him

Dan Henderson recently shared his thoughts on taking on Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in a tag-team MMA fight.

The former Strikeforce champion reacted to the suggestion following reports of the two tech moguls potentially facing off in an MMA fight.

Zuckerberg began training both BJJ and MMA several months ago, and has even found success in jiu-jitsu competitions. Musk on the other hand, appears to have very little combat sports experience.

Dan Henderson reacted to the idea of facing Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk in an MMA fight on Twitter after a fan suggested the matchup. @Sewneo said this:

"I'd rather see #Elon and #Zuck team up and fight Dan Henderson if that's okay?"

'Hendo' replied with the following:

"It wouldn't end well for them."

He then followed up by saying that both Zuckerberg and Musk would be welcome to train at his gym, Team Quest.

"They’re welcome to come to my gym and train. Just sayin’ they wouldn’t have a chance."

See the tweets below:

Dan Henderson's career accomplishments are extraordinary, stretching back to his college days, where he won multiple golds medals in both the U.S. National Championships and a gold medal at the 2000 Pan American Greco Roman Championships.

'Hendo' is also the only fighter to win Pride championships in multiple divisions, the oldest ever Strikeforce champion (40 years, 194 days) and the oldest fighter to compete for a UFC title (46 years).

Daniel Cormier names Dan Henderson as the best fighter to never win a UFC title

Dan Henderson's pursuit of UFC gold ended in failure on three occasions.

'Hendo' was never able to secure the coveted title, but the respect he has earned from fellow fighters was on full display when Daniel Cormier named his top 5 UFC fighters to never win the belt.

Henderson's first UFC title fight came against Quinton Jackson at light heavyweight, which he lost via unanimous decision. He competed against Anderson Silva for the UFC middleweight title next, a fight he lost via submission.

His third UFC title fight came eight years after that, when Henderson fought Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 204. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Daniel Cormier explained why he listed 'Hendo' as the No.1 UFC fighter to never win the belt during a recent episode of DC & RC alongside Ryan Clark. 'DC' said this:

"At No. 1, I agree with you with Dan Henderson. PRIDE middleweight, light heavyweight champion. Also fought for the belt at the UFC, 0-3 there. Also fought Michael Bisping at an advanced age and lost a split decision in a fight that a lot of people thought that he won."

Watch the video below from 39:00:

