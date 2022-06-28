"A month ago I was fighting Conor McGregor" - Dan Hooker addresses rumored Clay Guida matchup

Dan Hooker was once reportedly in talks to fight Clay Guida. It turns out that the fight is only a rumor at the moment. Hooker joked about the rumors by comparing them to other false speculations about potentially fighting Conor McGregor.

Hooker has lost four of his last five fights against some of the best lightweights on the planet. With that said, 'The Hangman' needs to get back in the win column despite very little chance of being cut.

During an interview with John Hyon Ko, Hooker had this to say about potentially fighting Guida:

"A month ago, I was fighting Conor McGregor. You know what I mean. How did I go from Conor McGregor to Clay Guida?"

Hooker seems to be at the center of incorrect rumors. Contrary to previous beliefs, there is no current discussion of fighting McGregor or Guida. 'The Hangman' currently remains without an opponent, which will hopefully change soon.

Watch Dan Hooker discuss the Clay Guida matchup below:

Dan Hooker shuts down rumors of Clay Guida matchup

Hooker last fought in March earlier this year in a TKO loss to Arnold Allen. There has been no timetable for his return other than rumors of him fighting Guida in October. Yet, 'The Hangman' has denied signing a contract or even verbally agreeing to the fight.

During the same interview, Hooker had this to say about the situation:

"I like the fight. I think Clay Guida is like an absolute G. I think it would be an honor to share the cage with him. Absolute no idea what they're talking about. My manager called me and was like do you have any idea what this Clay Guida thing is. I was like no. I'll do it, I'm keen, but I'm keen for any fight."

Hooker denied reports of the UFC trying to match him with Guida, but that doesn't mean it's not true. The UFC could have been considering the fight and decided against it before offering it to 'The Hangman'. Nonetheless, the matchup is currently not happening anytime soon.

