"It's like the dumbest part of the sport" - Dan Hooker answers if the UFC helps fighters with cutting weight before bout

Dan Hooker recently appeared on the Between Two Beers podcast and was asked if the UFC assists fighters with their weight cuts during fight week.

Hooker explained that the UFC has been incredibly helpful by providing nutritional experts who specialize in weight cutting. The specialists create meal plans that allow each fighter to make the required weight, while maintaining the correct nutrition.

Despite Hooker praising the UFC for the help they give fighters, 'The Hangman' was quick to mention how ridiculous he thinks the whole notion of weight cutting is:

"They provide all your meals for fight week and stuff like that, it's like an incredible service. But it's like the dumbest part of the sport, like it's so stupid. But, what do you do? Just be like, 'I'm not gonna cut weight,' and then you just fight someone bigger than you, then you lose. It's such a significant advantage."

Watch the video below from 1:23:50:

Dan Hooker has fought at both lightweight and featherweight, and understands the grueling effects that cutting a large amount of weight can have on your body. 'The Hangman' is not alone in his dislike of weight cutting either, with Joe Rogan being known to have labeled weight cutting as a form of cheating in the past.

Dan Hooker says he is moving back up to lightweight, but doesn't regret the experiment at featherweight

Dan Hooker surprised many fans when he announced that he was moving to featherweight, against Arnold Allen. 'The Hangman' knew that with a big win over Allen, he could have been close to a shot at the featherweight strap. However, the move did not work out the way Hooker would have liked, and he is now moving back to lightweight.

He recently spoke to Ariel Helwani and provided insight into his brief featherweight move:

"I knew the risk and reward that was at play there. After a few losses at lightweight, I knew that I would have to wait until the landscape of the division had changed before I got another shot at a top 5 opponent. It was just a good time to go down there, and roll the dice. Had I beaten Arnold Allen, I'd probably be in there for a title shot or one fight away from a title shot."

Watch the video below:

Dan Hooker currently sits at number 13 in the lightweight rankings. The division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham