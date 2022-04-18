"A new feather in his cap" - Dan Hooker breaks down Belal Muhammad's impressive win over Vicente Luque

Dan Hooker was left thoroughly impressed by Belal Muhammad's dominating performance against Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51.

In his weekly show with The AllStar, 'The Hangman' broke down Muhammad's convincing win over Luque, who is considered one of the most dangerous finishers in the division. Hooker stated that Muhammad's ability to make adjustments in the bout played a huge factor in his victory:

"Very impressive preformance. That's kind of the game Belal usually does. There's just a bit more movements. He just showed his ability to adjust and that's just a new feather in his cap. That's beating a world-class striker and showing those new skills that he has in his game to capitalize on a world-class striker."

Muhammad delivered arguably the best performance of his career against 'The Silent Assassin' at UFC Vegas 51. The 33-year-old displayed improved footwork, solid striking and well-timed takedowns to keep his opponent guessing about his every move throughout the fight.

Dan Hooker on who should Belal Muhammad fight next

In the aftermath of his win against Luque, Belal Muhammad called for a fight against the No.1-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington. While that would certainly be an intriguing matchup, Dan Hooker feels that 'Remember the Name' needs to take on an opponent with a bigger reputation.

Speaking to The AllStar, 'The Hangman' asserted that UFC BMF Jorge Masvidal would be the perfect opponent for 'Remember the Name' at this point in his career:

"He [Muhammad] needs that name before he gets up. That's a guy like Jorge who is a massive name, a pay-per-view sell-out, one of the only guys in the UFC getting pay-per-view points. That's a good opportunity for Belal and it's a good opportunity for Jorge. If he wants to get back in the mix, he beats Belal Muhammad, he's back competing in that top five."

With his recent performance against Luque, Belal Muhammad has also inched closer to landing his first title shot.

Riding an eight-fight unbeaten run in the UFC, the 33-year-old is likely just one or two fights away from challenging for the welterweight gold, held by Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque had his four-fight winning streak snapped with the loss.

