Dan Hooker defends opponent, Former UFC champ talks Islam Makhachev's future, Boxing promoter open to Dana White's boxing interest: MMA News Roundup

Dan Hooker defends Justin Gaethje, a former UFC champion weighs in on Islam Makhachev's future and Queensberry Promotions founder Frank Warren talks Dana White's rumored entry into boxing.

#3 Dan Hooker defends Justin Gaethje ahead of their UFC 313 clash

Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje are set to face off in the co-main event of UFC 313 on Mar. 8. Ahead of their bout, 'The Hangman' has come to the defense of Gaethje, after 'The Highlight' was recently criticized by a section of fans who believe he is a reckless fighter that possesses little skill.

According to Hooker, that narrative couldn't be further from the truth. In a recent interview with Combat TV, Hooker said:

"He is a really skillful fighter. I'd say he's textbook, by the book. Technically, he's a very, very sound fighter. He's hard to hit, too. I don't know what everyone's talking about. What are you guys watching, when you guys are looking at the TV? You know what I mean? I'm watching fights. He's a really hard guy to hit. He moves a lot, good footwork, good angles. What are other people staring at?"

Catch Dan Hooker's comments here (3:30):

#2 Former UFC champ weighs in on Ilia Topuria's potential bout against Islam Makhachev

Following his featherweight title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308. Ilia Topuria has expressed an interest in stepping up a division to face Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski, who lost the title to Topuria, has since weighed in on 'El Matador's plans. While 'The Great' is hoping he will soon be granted a rematch against the Georgian-Spaniard, he would understand if the UFC allowed Topuria his chance at double-champ status.

Speaking in a recent interview with Main Event, Volkanovski said:

"I don't want to get in the way of someone's [title dream]. I obviously want that [Topuria] fight. It's gonna suck, because I'd love that. If the UFC want [Makhachev vs. Topuria], and [Topuria] is pushing for it and they can make that happen, then alright. Good on them. But if they can't make it happen, let's not waste time and let's lock our fight in. That's sort of how it is. But if they can make it happen, sweet."

Catch Volkanovski's comments here (4:50):

#1 Queensberry Promotions founder Frank Warren expresses optimism over Dana White's rumored move into boxing

Frank Warren recently expressed his optimism over Dana White and TKO's plans to step into the world of boxing and create their own promotion.

Warren appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he was asked about the potential boxing competitor. Warren said he considers White and TKO as "serious players" who could well shake up the entire boxing industry, should they take their boxing interest seriously. He explained:

"Yeah! I mean Dana is a very confident guy and he knows what he's doing, you know in his excellency you've got to look at his track record, how brilliant he has been for the sport...With Dana and TKO, Nick Khan, and all that team, I mean they're very serious players, so I think it's going to be a great addition to boxing."

Check out Frank Warren's comments here:

