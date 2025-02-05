“Let’s not waste time” - Former champ Alexander Volkanovski opens up on Ilia Topuria’s rumored fight with UFC P4P No.1 Islam Makhachev 

Islam Makhachev is in search of a second UFC title, having become the most successful lightweight champion in promotional history at UFC 311 on Jan. 18. The 33-year-old is eyeing a potential welterweight or middleweight title clash. But before he moves up, Makhachev may have to contend with Ilia Topuria's own double-champion aspirations.

Topuria won the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. He faced Max Holloway in his first championship defense at UFC 308, where 'El Matador' knocked the Hawaiian out cold, Holloway's first-ever KO loss.

The Spaniard shared a face-off with Volkanovski following his win over 'Blessed', indicating that a rematch between the pair could be next. But in December 2024, Topuria's coach began hinting at a move to lightweight to challenge for Makhachev's title.

With rumors of a bout between the featherweight and lightweight champion having continued in 2025, 'The Great' recently shared his thoughts on Makhachev vs. Topuria.

Volkanovski was interviewed by mainevent, where he said this:

"I don't want to get in the way of someone's [title dream]. I obviously want that [Topuria] fight. It's gonna suck, because I'd love that. If the UFC want [Makhachev vs. Topuria], and [Topuria] is pushing for it and they can make that happen, then alright. Good on them. But if they can't make it happen, let's not waste time and let's lock our fight in. That's sort of how it is. But if they can make it happen, sweet."

Watch Alex Volkanovski discuss Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below (4:50):

Dana White shares cryptic update on Islam Makhachev's next fight

Islam Makhachev's dominance over the lightweight division has left the 33-year-old searching for bigger and better challenges. He became the most decorated lightweight champion in promotional history, holding four title defenses, after submitting Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

With Belal Muhammad, a friend and part-time teammate of Makhachev's, the current welterweight champion, the Dagestani has expressed interest in challenging for the middleweight title instead.

Following the recently held UFC Saudi Arabia card on Feb. 1, the company's CEO, Dana White, appeared in front of the media. He was asked if the promotion's plans for Makhachev included a potential title fight at either 170 or 185 pounds.

White said this:

"As soon as we announce it, you'll know."

Check out Dana White's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

