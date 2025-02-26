Dan Hooker dismisses Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker drops UFC return update, Henry Cejudo criticises MMA officials: MMA News Roundup

Dan Hooker dismisses Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker drops major update on UFC return, and Henry Cejudo criticises MMA officials handling of eye-pokes.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 26) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Dan Hooker dismisses Ilia Topuria as Islam Makhachev's next opponent

Dan Hooker has dismissed Ilia Topuria as the next man Islam Makhachev will face, despite the Georgian-Spaniard recently vacating his UFC featherweight title in order to facilitate a move to the lightweight division.

According to 'The Hangman', who recently took part in an interview with Sky Sports NZ, a Topuria fight doesn't offer much to Mahachev's legacy, whereas a UFC welterweight bout would.

He explained:

"It's almost a lose-lose situation for Islam Makhachev if he beats Ilia Topuria. 'Cause it's like, if you beat him, you don't get any real pats on the back or accolades or credentials for it. If you lose to him, then you got knocked out by a featherweight. It would then tarnish and destroy your legacy...Champions always have to continue to go up [divisions]. That's what I believe Makhachev will do."

Catch Hooker's comments below (14:20):

#2. Robert Whittaker drops major update on UFC return

Robert Whittaker has opened up about his UFC return and has expressed an interest in facing a former champion.

'The Reaper' spoke to Anthony Smith during the latest episode of his On Paper podcast, where the pair discussed the Australian's future.

Smith threw out the names of potential opponents, including Sean Strickland, to which Whittaker agreed. He said:

''I think Strickland makes a good argument to have. Because, I feel like we've both been in that top sort of pond for a while circling each other. I feel like for whatever reason we haven't been matched up but we've both been in proximity for a while and it's most likely the fight to make. I'm excited about that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious. I find it exciting to try to work out. He's a tough dude but I'm really I'm really proud of my skill set and confident in my skill set.''

Check out Whittaker's comments below (1:05:55):

#1. Henry Cejudo sounds off on MMA officials handling of eye-pokes

Henry Cejudo has criticised MMA officials for their handling of eye-pokes, following his controversial loss to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle last weekend.

'Triple C' was on the wrong end of an accidental eye poke by Yadong in the third round of their main event. Whilst it initally seemed as though Cejudo could continue, the former champion was overheard telling his team he couldn't see. The bout was then waved off and went to the scorecards, with Yadong winning the bout via technical decision.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, Cejudo stated that the referee's must start following their word, as Jason Herzog, who officiated his bout against Yadong, had even warned the fighters about eye pokes before the fight.

He said:

"We go to the back, Kamaru, with Jason Herzog the referee. We are warned, 'You cannot stick your fingers up top or that's an automatic point.' These guys preach all that and when that sh*t actually happens, they don't do anything. 'Well, it's not like he intentionally did it.' It doesn't matter, man, you did it."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (8:50):

