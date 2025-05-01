Dan Hooker drops bitter truth about lost UFC 318 shot behind Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

Dan Hooker has not entered the octagon since last August when he defeated Mateusz Gamrot via split decision at UFC 305. The No. 6-ranked lightweight appeared set to make his return against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March, however, he was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a hand fracture that required surgery.

'The Hangman' recently revealed that he was set to compete at UFC 318 and also serve as the backup fighter for the BMF title bout between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, however, his hand needs a second surgery. As per Championship Rounds' X post, Hooker said:

"They wanted me to back up for [Poirier vs. Holloway]. They wanted me to fight a lightweight on the card... And back up for the BMF title. That would've been an incredible opportunity."

Hooker continued:

"Unfortunately I need a second surgery on my hand, there's too much scar tissue... it's not a major surgery, they just need to cut it open and clean out some scar tissue. That would put me nine weeks before this fight, so it would take a perfect storm for me to be able to be ready by then." [via. @skysportnz] #UFC #MMA"

Check out the X post from Championship Rounds below:

It is unclear who Hooker would have faced if he was able to compete on the card. Additionally, it remains to be seen who will serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 318 main event, which will be the final bout of Poirier's career in his home state of Louisiana.

Dan Hooker provides an update on the lightweight title picture

The lightweight title picture remains somewhat of a mess as it is unclear what will come for Islam Makhachev. Dan Hooker recently claimed that what comes next will be determined by the UFC 315 title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. X user @DovySimuMMA shared Hooker's comments, posting:

"If JDM wins, 100% Islam will go up and fight for the welterweight title. That's what they're all waiting on—then we'll probably see Charles and Topuria fighting for the lightweight belt. If Islam stays, he'll fight Ilia" [via @SubmissionRadio]

Check out the X post below:

There had been recent reports that Ilia Topuria will be fighting for the lightweight title at UFC 317, either against Makhachev or Charles Oliveira. While Hooker did not mention a possible timeline for the bout, his comments align with the rumors that have surfaced.

