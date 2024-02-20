Dan Hooker explains why he laughed at Alexander Volkanovski getting knocked out at UFC 298 - "What a dumb sport we play"

Dan Hooker recently discussed his reaction to Alexander Volkanovski getting knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Volkanovski and Topuria squared off in a highly anticipated featherweight title showdown this past weekend. The first round was fairly even, but in the second, 'El Matador' knocked out 'The Great' with a thunderous right hook to become the new UFC featherweight champion.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER, Israel Adesanya appeared visibly shocked as he placed his hands over his head when Topuria secured the finish. However, Hooker seemed amused, smiling and maybe even laughing at what had just happened.

Check out their reactions below:

Hooker recently took to X and explained his reaction, writing:

''At how dumb this sport is.''

The Kiwi wrote the following in another post on X:

''Volk in my opinion is the best to ever glove up, he’s looking great and from my understanding of the game-plan had begun to establish ascendency. Then he just gets caught, disbelief and then I thought “what a dumb sport we play and laughed at myself.”

Volkanovski has now suffered back-to-back knockout defeats, to Islam Makhachev back in October last year and against Topuria on Saturday at UFC 298.

Alexander Volkanovski releases post-defeat statement

Alexander Volkanovski hoped to defend his featherweight title for the sixth time when he faced Ilia Topuria on Saturday at UFC 298. Unfortunately for the Australian, he fell short on the night and was knocked out by 'El Matador' in the second round.

Volkanovski posted a status update just one day after his devastating loss. 'The Great' talked about his defeat and outlined his strategy for the near future in a video that was posted on his YouTube channel. He said:

"You can't win them all, you know? Sometimes you're the hammer, sometimes you're the nail. Last night I was the nail, I've been the hammer many times, and I've ruined a lot of people's party many times. Last night, Ilia got the job done."

Volkanovski added:

"I definitely want that rematch. Spain is what I'm hearing is gonna happen.''

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (0:15):