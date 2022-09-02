"I call him the kneebar kid" - Dan Hooker has given his UFC 281 opponent a nickname because he can't pronounce his last name

As he prepares for a huge fight at UFC 281 later this year, Dan Hooker took time to discuss his upcoming opponent and shared his hilarious "kneebar kid" nickname for Claudio Puelles.

'Prince of Peru' is one of a number of young lightweight prospects making a name for themselves in the UFC and will now be confronted with his biggest test yet in the octagon. After losing in his debut with the company, the Peruvian has been on a tear, collecting five straight victories with three of them coming by submission.

Speaking about the rising star during an interview with Combat TV, Dan Hooker explained why he accepted the dangerous matchup and shared with viewers exactly why he uses a nickname for the 26-year-old lightweight.

"I call him the kneebar kid, probably because I can't pronounce his last name... He's got three kneebar finishes in the UFC and that's pretty impressive. He wants a shot at the rankings... I know the position I'm in and now it's time to prove where you belong in the division, time to prove to everyone that you do belong in the top 15, in that top 10 discussion.... Go out there and fight a young, hungry guy with a good amount of momentum behind him and take that momentum and get back on track."

Last time out, Puelles sunk in a kneebar submission on veteran Clay Guida just three minutes into the first round, solidifying himself as one of the most dangerous young talents in the grappling department.

Check out what Dan Hooker had to say about his tricky opponent in the video below:

Why Dan Hooker has to beat Claudio Puelles for the good of his career

Throughout his time in the octagon, Dan Hooker has never shyed away from a fight and has welcomed anyone and everyone to step foot in the cage to face him, but now he finds himself needing a win more than ever.

At UFC London on March 19, 'The Hangman' was on the wrong end of a first-round beatdown at the hands of Arnold Allen, which cut his time back down at featherweight short.

Hooker's loss to the Brit signaled his fourth defeat in five outings and the New Zealander is in a tough situation regarding his future in the UFC. A win over Puelles could kickstart his run back into the title picture, but a loss could be detrimental to his place in the UFC.

