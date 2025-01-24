Dan Hooker hints at Charles Oliveira missing out on Islam Makhachev fight next as ‘The Hangman’ previews UFC 313 clash with Justin Gaethje 

Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje are set to clash in a thrilling lightweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8. Their bout has been scheduled for five rounds, and Hooker believes the winner of their clash may face 155-pound king Islam Makhachev next.

Makhachev successfully defended his belt against Renato Moicano on short-notice after Arman Tsarukyan's withdrawal from UFC 311 on Jan. 18. The Dagestani's next opponent is currently unclear, but former champion and opponent of Makhachev's, Charles Oliveira, believes he will be the next man up to face the lightweight champion.

A week before UFC 311, 'do Bronx' shared that he had offered to be the back-up fighter for the lightweight title fight. His proposal was turned down by the promotion, but Oliveira stated that he would be in the front row for the fight "to see who the winner was going to be, and who he would be facing."

Trending

But 'The Hangman' believes Oliveira may be misinformed. The Kiwi recently discussed his upcoming bout with Gaethje during an interview with Sky Sports NZ, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"That's kind of what the UFC alluded to. This is some kind of title eliminator. That's the only reason the UFC will make something a five-round fight, it's to eliminate you for a title. Get your hand raised in this fight, I know things at the top of the lightweight division are pretty messy, especially after Arman pulling out."

He continued:

"There's Charles Oliveira waiting in the wings, Ilia Topuria might move up. There's a lot going up in the air, but that's the beauty of having two titles in the weight division. Whether it's the undisputed title or the BMF title, I'm taking this fight very seriously."

Catch Dan Hooker's comments below (4:30):

Dan Hooker claims Ilia Topuria turned down UFC 313 fight date against Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 313 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, with Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker featuring in the co-main event.

According to 'The Hangman', Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski could also have taken place on the card.

Topuria's UFC 308 win against Max Holloway saw him face off with Volkanovski in the aftermath, indicating that they would be clashing in a rematch in 2025.

But during a recent interview with Submission Radio, Hooker said:

"They wanted to put Volk and Ilia on the [UFC 313] card as well but Ilia said he needs six months to make weight or something."

Catch Dan Hooker's comments below (10:40):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.