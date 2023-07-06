Dan Hooker labeled a "miserable loser" by UFC champion 

Dan Hooker ventured into hot waters in UFC 284 by being vocally miffed about the result of the main event bout of the card. Now, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has fired back at Hooker in a tweet, calling him a "miserable loser":

"Dan hooker is miserable loser lol."

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA Dan hooker is miserable loser lol Dan hooker is miserable loser lol 😂

Islam Makhachev first met Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi in the octagon and handed him a convincing defeat by submission in a contest that lasted two minutes and 25 seconds. The 'Hangman' saw his title contention hit a roadblock after this fight.

He continued his run-in with Makhachev by accusing him of cheating in a high-voltage bout against teammate Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, which the defending UFC lightweight champion won by unanimous decision in a hard-fought battle. Hooker had accused Makhachev of using intravenous therapy to rehydrate after weighing in for the fight, a practice deemed illegal since USADA was introduced as the anti-doping partner in 2015.

Dan Hooker feels his accusations against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 are having consequences.

Dan Hooker has claimed to be held accountable for accusing the reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev of cheating at UFC 286 against his teammate and featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Hooker had made sensational claims of Islam Makhachev hiring a nurse to administer intravenous therapy to help him rehydrate post-weigh-ins. Hooker feels that USADA is paying him frequent visits because of it. He expressed as much in an interview with The Allstar on YouTube:

“I’ve had two or three knocks on my door at 6 a.m. by USADA, blood and piss over the last couple of weeks...You think that’s a coincidence? That ain’t no coincidence, baby. On the same hand, you think I’m just gonna shut up and bite my tongue?"

Hooker also believes that the UFC will make him face tough competition because of his accusations against Islam Makhachev. Elaborating on this, he said:

“Do I think that the UFC is gonna punish me in some kind of way? Yeah, I’m sure they will. I’m sure they’ll give me tough matchups. Ask the last 10 blokes I fought, they’re all tough matchups. So bring it on. You wanna give me tough matchups? Give me tough matchups. That’s what I’m here for. I’m not here for easy fights. I’m here for tough fights...I’m not gonna blatantly see one of my teammates cheated out of a world title and not say anything.”

Alexander Volkanovski lost a close fight to Islam Makhachev by unanimous decision. Hooker claims that Makhachev's alleged Intravenous Therapy rehydration influenced the outcome of the fight and robbed Volkanovski of the lightweight title.

Poll : 0 votes