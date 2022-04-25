Dan Hooker lists Rose Namajunas among his favorite female UFC fighters

Dan Hooker says Rose Namajunas is one of his favorite female fighters in the UFC.

UFC lightweight contender Hooker discussed the recently concluded UFC Vegas 52 in the latest video uploaded to The AllStar's YouTube channel.

During their conversation, host John Hyon Ko asked 'The Hangman' who he thinks are some of the most high-level and skilled female fighters in the UFC.

The New Zealander revealed that he is a fan of Namajunas and her boxing skills.

"I love Rose Namajunas' boxing. Shevchenko [Valentina Shevchenko] is just an absolute [inaudible]. I love Shevchenko... just the way she puts everything together."

You can check out the entire episode of Dan Hooker discussing the recently concluded UFC Vegas 52 below:

Rose Namajunas is all set to defend her Strawweight Title for the second time against Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 274 to be held on May 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The fight will be a rematch of their The Ultimate Fighter 20 battle in 2014, in which Esparza defeated Namajunas by submission to become the first UFC Women's Strawweight Champion.

'Thug's last outing was against Zhang Weili at UFC 268. Namajunas defeated 'Magnum' in November last year via a split decision to mark her second consecutive victory against the Chinese fighter.

Fans will be curious to see whether the Strawweight Champion will be able to add another point to her current win record of 11 wins and successfully defend her title for the second time.

Rose Namajunas discusses her "rebellious" past

Namajunas, the current UFC Women's Strawweight Champion, was recently interviewed on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, reflecting on her past as a "rebellious" child.

Speaking of her memories as a 13-year-old, 'Thug' said:

"Since I was 13 years old, I was drinking and doing all kinds of stuff, and I stopped, I want to say the last time I had a hard drink was my last amateur fight, and then I got super wasted and I woke up the next morning and there kind of, I was like, I was fighting. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I could have really gotten hurt. I’ve gotta stop doing this'."

You can watch the entire episode of The MMA Hour below:

