Dan Hooker reportedly set to return to the octagon at UFC 281

Dan Hooker and Claudio Puelles are reportedly set to throw down at UFC 281 on November 12. Hooker is the number thirteen ranked contender in the lightweight division, while Puelles aims to break his way into the top fifteen hierarchy with a victory should this bout be solidified.

News of the bout was first reported by Twitter user @FordewinMMA and @BigMarcel24 shared the news on his platform as well.

See the tweet below

Hooker is returning to the lightweight division here after a brief return to featherweight in his last outing.

Puelles is riding a five-fight winning streak heading into this contest after initially falling short in his UFC debut. He last competed on the April 23 UFC Fight Night when he stopped Clay Guida by way of kneebar in the first round.

'The Hangman' looks to snap his two-fight losing skid and halt Puelle's winning streak in the process. Hooker fell short to Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen last October and in March, respectively.

Dan Hooker has an overall mixed martial arts record of twenty-one wins opposite twelve defeats, while conversely, Claudio Puelles has an MMA resume of twelve wins and two losses.

Dan Hooker and how UFC 281 is shaping up

If this report does turn out to result in an officially booked bout, Hooker versus Puelles would join what looks to be a stacked card. Another rumored contest for that card is a highly consequential clash at 155 pounds that could be a possible lightweight title eliminator between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier.

Hooker's City Kickboxing compatriot Israel Adesanya headlines the card and looks to notch the sixth defense of his middleweight world title against a familiar foe. Surging 185 pounder Alex Pereira will take on Adesanya for the first time under MMA rules. Pereira has previously bested 'The Last Stylebender' twice under kickboxing rules.

UFC @ufc



@Stylebender vs Alex Pereira is confirmed for



[ Tickets on sale Friday August 26th 🎟 ] As announced on @SportsCenter , we have a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 main event set for MSG@Stylebender vs Alex Pereira is confirmed for #UFC281 [ Tickets on sale Friday August 26th 🎟 ] As announced on @SportsCenter, we have a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 main event set for MSG 🍎@Stylebender vs Alex Pereira is confirmed for #UFC281! [ Tickets on sale Friday August 26th 🎟 ] https://t.co/vY5wNDS1OX

It's not the only title fight on that card, though, as the co-main event will see the Women's 115 pound world title defended. Carla Esparza looks to notch the first defense of her second reign as UFC strawweight world champion and aims to do so against former titleholder Weili Zhang. The fourth quarter of 2022 pay-per-view event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85