Dan Hooker names ideal opponent for next UFC fight

Lightweight contender Dan Hooker has an idea for his next fight in the UFC.

According to 'The Hangman', former interim champion Tony Ferguson will be an ideal opponent for him. Both Ferguson and Hooker have lost their last two fights, and it would make sense for them to square off to determine who makes their way back into the title picture.

In an interview with It's Time For Sports, Dan Hooker said he'd ideally like to fight Ferguson but is also okay with fighting anyone else as long as he gets to scrap inside the octagon. When asked about his next fight, Dan Hooker stated the following:

"Listen, I still feel like a fight with Tony makes sense but to be honest, I'm in the position now where if I can get a damn fight, I'll take anybody. Islam is going to fight #15 and then jump me in the rankings, it's like 'who's the worst person I can fight to move up in the rankings'."

Catch Hooker's full interview with It's Time For Sports below:

Dan Hooker recently showed interest in fighting Islam Makhachev

Ahead of the recently concluded UFC Vegas 31 event, Dan Hooker said he'd like to fight surging contender Islam Makhachev next.

In an interview with James Lynch, Hooker said that if the Dagestani managed to beat Thiago Moises, it would make sense for them to lock horns inside the octagon next.

"It will be good to see him [Islam Makhachev] step into a main event and see what he can do. I know he's just behind me in the rankings so that's another fight there. [If] He gets the job done and he says my name...you sell that fight and we can make it happen." Dan Hooker said.

However, the prospect of Hooker fighting Makhachev currently looks bleak as the Russian didn't call out Hooker after his victory this past weekend.

Instead, he said he'd like to fight either Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler or Beneil Dariush next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard