Dan Hooker outlines one major advantage Jack Della Maddalena has over Islam Makhachev while previewing their UFC 322 fight

At UFC 322, Islam Makhachev will attempt to capture a second title in the world's premier MMA promotion as he takes on reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.Lightweight contender Dan Hooker believes the Australian has one major advantage over Makhachev that could make a notable difference in how the seasoned lightweight grappler operates.Hooker, who suffered a first-round submission loss to the Dagestani in the past, has no doubts about the former lightweight champion's grappling prowess. However, as 'The Hangman' sees it, the size advantage Maddalena enjoys could make things complicated:&quot;Jack Della, that's a big boy. I've stood next to Jack Della a few times, and you could chop one of his legs and he's still not going to make lightweight. He is a legitimate welterweight problem. And that takes away a lot of Islam's advantages, but coming in there being a big lightweight, being a strong lightweight it kind of levels the playing field a bit.&quot;Interestingly, Hooker is leaning more to Maddalena getting the upset over the former pound-for-pound king:&quot;I lean with it [Maddalena beating Makhachev]. He obviously showed that he is highly capable of fighting a wrestler in the Belal [Muhammad] fight, and that's a very strong wrestler in itself... He is smart about it, he knows you can't avoid the wrestling, you have to meet it head on, you have to lead the wrestling, you have to counter wrestle with him.&quot;Check out Dan Hooker's comments on Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev below:Jack Della Maddalena outlines strategy to beat Islam MakhachevJack Della Maddalena is aware of the wrestling threat Islam Makhachev presents and seems to be crafting his UFC 322 game plan around mitigating the grappling aspect.Speaking during a Q&amp;A ahead of UFC Perth, the welterweight kingpin stated that keeping his distance and fighting on the outside would be his strategy for the upcoming super fight:&quot;Yeah, I think [Makhachev] he's obviously very strong, very good fighter. Just stay on the outside and uh ping him. That's it.&quot; [1:23 minutes into the interview]According to BetOnline, Makhachev is currently a sizable - 255 favorite for the fight with the champion as a +215 underdog. UFC 322 will go down on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Madison Square Garden in New York.