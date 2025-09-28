  • home icon
UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes: Full results

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Sep 28, 2025 06:39 GMT
Carlos Ulberg (left) defeats Dominick Reyes (right) at UFC Perth. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Carlos Ulberg (left) defeats Dominick Reyes (right) at UFC Perth. [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC Perth just wrapped up. The Fight Night card took place on Sep. 27 at RAC Arena in Western Australia. The event featured 12 fights across nine weight classes. This article summarizes the fights and explores the UFC Perth full results.

In the main event, Carlos Ulberg took on Dominick Reyes in a five-round light heavyweight matchup. The Kiwi knocked out Reyes with a devastating 1-2 combo in the opening round to extend his win streak to nine fights.

In the co-main event, Jimmy Crute submitted Ivan Erslan via a rear-naked choke in the opening round of their light heavyweight bout.

Jack Jenkins faced Ramon Taveras in a featherweight contest and secured a unanimous decision win.

UFC veteran Neil Magny won his second fight of the year by submitting Jake Matthews via a D'arce choke in the third round.

Tom Nolan improved his win streak to four fights by securing a first round rear-naked choke submission against Charlie Campbell

UFC Perth: Preliminary card results

In the preliminary card headlining bout, emerging contender Navajo Stirling improved his undefeated professional record to eight fights by defeating Rodolfo Bellato via unanimous decision in their light heavyweight bout. The Kiwi fighter displayed an impressive striking performance as the judges scored the contest 30-27 X 2, 29-28 in favor of him. He is now 3-0 in the UFC.

Cam Rowston successfully made his octagon debut by securing an opening round knockout win over Andre Petroski in their middleweight matchup. The Australian dropped Petroski with a counter left hook before landing heavy ground and pound attacks from the top position to end the fight at the 2:41 mark.

Jamie Mullarkey broke his two-fight skid and got back in the win column by defeating Rolando Bedoya via unanimous decision. The judges scored the lightweight bout 29-28 X 3 in favor of the 31-year-old.

Colby Thicknesse secured his first victory in the UFC by beating Josias Musasa via unanimous decision.

New Zealand's New Zealand also made her successful UFC debut by securing a unanimous decision win over Luana Carolina.

The only heavyweight contest on the card took place between Brando Pericic and Elisha Ellison, which saw 'The Balkan Bear' emerge victorious by knocking out Pericic via a vicious right hand in the opening round.

In the first fight of the night, Alexia Thainara took on Loma Lookboonmee in a women's strawweight bout and secured a unanimous decision win.

Check out the UFC Perth full results below:

Main card

Main event: Light heavyweight - Carlos Ulberg def. Dominick Reyes by KO (R1, 4:27)

Co-main event: Light heavyweight - Jimmy Crute def. Ivan Erslan by submission (R1, 3:19)

Featherweight - Jack Jenkins def. Ramon Taveras by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Welterweight - Neil Magny def. Jake Matthews by submission (R3, 3:08)

Lightweight - Tom Nolan def. Charlie Campbell by submission (R1, 4:08)

Preliminary card

Light heavyweight - Navajo Stirling def. Rodolfo Bellato by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Middleweight - Cameron Rowston def. Andre Petroski by T/KO (R1, 2:41)

Lightweight - Jamie Mullarkey def. Rolando Bedoya by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Bantamweight - Colby Thicknesse def. Josias Musasa by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Women's bantamweight - Michelle Montague def. Luana Carolina by unanimous decision (29-26, 30-25, 30-26)

Heavyweight - Brando Pericic def. Elisha Ellison by KO (R1, 1:55)

Women's strawweight - Alexia Thainara def. Loma Lookboonmee by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
