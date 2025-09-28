"Ref removed: Jim Perdios" - Fans react as Neil Magny secures comeback win at UFC Perth following refereeing blunder

Neil Magny earned what was perhaps one of the most controversial wins in UFC history earlier this evening in Perth, Australia. Naturally, the victory has caused a firestorm among the MMA fandom.'The Haitian Sensation' went up against Jake Matthews at the event. 'The Celtic Kid' was coming into the fight riding a three-fight win streak, and moreover, was a sizable betting favorite for the bout.Sure enough, the Australian showed early promise, hyping up the home crowd in the RAC Arena. A consequential moment came when Matthews locked in a guillotine on his opponent in the dying seconds of Round 1, making referee Jim Perdios call the fight before the bell.Magny, however, wasted no time protesting the stoppage, arguing that he had not gone unconscious. In a bizarre turn of events, Perdios reversed his original decision, opting to let the fight continue.Reminiscent of the UFC 178 fight between Yoel Romero and Tim Kennedy, the confusion sparked a significant shift in the momentum, with Magny slowly getting back into the contest.The perennial welterweight contender then locked in a brabo choke at 3:08 into Round 3, forcing the referee to call the fight.Check out both Neil Magny and Jake Matthews' submissions below:Suffice it to say, the MMA fandom was taken aback by the unexpected turn of events, with many flooding social media to share their thoughts and opinions.@pawellwitt wrote:&quot;Ref removed: Jim Perdios&quot;@PatrickRyan1313 argued:&quot;Regardless, this fight needs to change to a no-contest. The ref stopped the fight and then changed his mind once he realized he messed up. You can’t do that, lol. YOU STOPPED THE F**KING FIGHT.&quot;@boscoboy97 highlighted:&quot;Neil Magny didn’t just win, he survived a ref’s plot twist and rewrote the ending mid-fight.&quot;@iclickmeme opined:&quot;Not a robbery, those last seconds of Round 1 were the ref's fault, not Magny's.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @UFC and @DamonMartin on X