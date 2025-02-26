Dan Hooker points at Conor McGregor while explaining the UFC’s decision to “strip” Ilia Topuria of featherweight title: “Look what happened"

Dan Hooker believes that Ilia Topuria did not vacate his featherweight title, stating that the UFC stripped him of his belt. Furthermore, the Kiwi claimed that Topuria being stripped of the 145-pound title was a direct result of Conor McGregor's two-division championship reign.

The Irishman won the featherweight title after knocking out Jose Aldo at UFC 194. He followed that up by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to win the lightweight title, and became the first simultaneous two-weight champion in promotional history.

Following news that Topuria would move to lightweight, 'The Hangman' began his speculation about the UFC stripping 'El Matador' of the belt. He has now continued his throery during the most recent episode of UFC on Sky, hosted by Sky Sports NZ.

He said:

"He was offered this date, this April Miami card [UFC 314], Alex [Volkanovski] and Ilia were meant to be the main event of this card... He said, 'I'm not ready to go then.' They said, 'You're not ready to go? You're not ready to hold your title.' They rug-pulled him."

The Kiwi continued:

"They've seen it with stars before. They'll never let a fighter get bigger than the UFC ever again like they did with Conor McGregor. They let Conor McGregor get bigger than the UFC and look what happened... Things started going crazy."

Catch Dan Hooker's comments below (12:40):

Dan Hooker slammed by Arman Tsarukyan for withdrawal from UFC 313

UFC 313 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main event was scheduled to feature a lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker, two of the division's most electric fighters.

But after suffering a broken hand, Hooker was forced out of the matchup, albeit unwillingly.

His withdrawal has seen Arman Tsarukyan seek to exact revenge on his fellow lightweight, as the Armenian slammed 'The Hangman' for withdrawing from his bout with Gaethje.

Tsarukyan's comments come in response to Hooker's criticism of 'Akhalkalakets' for pulling out of his UFC 311 lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev the day before fight night due to a back injury.

The 28-year old took to X and wrote:

"Karma doesn’t miss. Big mouth, glass hands - maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting, @danthehangman"

