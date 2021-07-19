Dan Hooker predicts how the UFC lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira goes

Dan Hooker believes Dustin Poirier will probably outlast Charles Oliveira when they fight for the UFC lightweight title down the line.

According to 'The Hangman', Poirier is more durable than his Brazilian counterpart and is likely to emerge victorious in a potential fight.

In a recent episode of Submission Radio, Dan Hooker was asked how he sees a fight between Oliveira and Poirier playing out. In response, Hooker stated that he is excited about the fight but thinks it's going to be difficult for Oliveira to get past 'The Diamond'.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier won't break the bank for the UFC but man, what a matchup that is. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) July 11, 2021

Hooker also said he doesn't envision Oliveira being able to score a takedown on Poirier during the fight.

According to the New Zealander, Poirier peaks in the later stages of a fight and also possesses a very dangerous stand-up game, especially from close quarters. Dan Hooker believes it will be too much for Oliveira to handle.

"That's an exciting fight. I'd like to see that fight. I'd like to see how it plays out but I just don't think Oliveira will be able to get him down if I'm being honest. Dustin is more durable and he enjoys that kind of fight. Fourth and fifth rounds. I cannot really remember that kind of, you know, Oliveira really turning the pace or being able to match that kind of pace. I feel like Charles is an elite fighter but stylistically, Dustin has the tools to beat him."

Dan Hooker wants to take on 'El Cucuy' in his next fight

Dan Hooker thinks that Tony Ferguson would be an ideal opponent for his next fight in the UFC.

In an interview with It's Time For Sports, Dan Hooker suggested that, while a booking against Ferguson makes sense for him, he is willing to take on anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

"Listen, I still feel like a fight with Tony makes sense but to be honest, I'm in the position now where if I can get a damn fight, I'll take anybody. Islam is going to fight #15 and then jump me in the rankings, it's like 'who's the worst person I can fight to move up in the rankings'."

