Dan Hooker reportedly pulling out of UFC 313 sees exciting lightweight issue four-word callout to Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker’s withdrawal from UFC 313 has left the co-main event in uncertainty with the UFC seemingly searching for a replacement for Justin Gaethje. With Hooker reportedly injured and no official word on a replacement, UFC faces the challenge of salvaging one of the most anticipated fights on the card.

Fans have already started speculating on potential opponents, with some calling for No.1-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan or departing featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who vacated his throne recently, to step in as replacements.

Among the names emerging as a potential replacement, Rafael Fiziev has made his intentions clear. Fiziev wasted no time issuing a direct challenge to Gaethje on X. He issued a four-word callout, writing:

"Let’s run it back @Justin_Gaethje."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's X post below:

Their previous encounter at UFC 286, which received the Fight of the Night honors, was an edge-of-the-seat back-and-forth contest. Both fighters traded heavy shots through three intense rounds. Gaethje secured a hard-fought majority decision victory, but his opponent’s speed and striking made it a razor-close contest.

Since their first fight, Fiziev has faced setbacks, including a loss to Mateusz Gamrot due to a knee injury. However, with his explosive striking and history with Gaethje, a rematch could be the perfect solution for UFC 313.

When Rafael Fiziev accused Justin Gaethje of "running" during their UFC 286 encounter

Rafael Fiziev had previously suggested that Justin Gaethje was afraid to engage during their fight at UFC 286. Gaethje won by majority decision, but Fiziev claims an eye poke shifted the momentum of the fight.

He claimed that he could not see properly and that Gaethje only performed well after the foul. Fiziev also insisted that Gaethje ran for two rounds and only took control when he started to tire.

Speaking in an interview with The AllStar, Fiziev said:

"[Gaethje] ran away from me for 2 rounds. He started to win only after an eye poke because my eye couldn’t see anything. I couldn’t see anything with my right eye. He fought good only after the eye poke and round 3 when I started to get tired."

Gaethje dismissed Fiziev’s claims and responded by claiming that he hit Fiziev "so hard" that he forgot which eye was poked. He also suggested that Fiziev should focus on his future instead of making excuses.

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

