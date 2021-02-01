Dan Hooker reveals if he is open to fighting Conor McGregor after their respective losses at UFC 257

At UFC 257, top lightweights Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor suffered devastating losses in the co-main event and the main event of the PPV, respectively.

Dan Hooker, who was knocked out by the debutant Michael Chandler in the first round of the fight, spoke to Submission Radio recently. The Hangman was asked of a potential fight against the Irishman, given both men are coming off losses.

Dan Hooker on possibly fighting Conor McGregor next

Dan Hooker believes that as of right now, he is in no position to call out someone for a fight. The Kiwi fighter took note of the fact that he likes to call out fighters when it makes sense and Hooker isn't even thinking about anything of that sort. He also mentioned he is aiming to be smart in training, as well.

"I say people's names and call people out and do all that kind of thing when it makes sense. But I'm being practical about the whole situation, I'm back in the gym, I'm training, I'm wrestling, I'm grappling but getting hit in the head is not even a thought of mine for the coming months. Like you just gotta be smart about it, so I'm not like even thinking about that."

Dan Hooker further explained that the callouts will come when he is back in the gym and is feeling 100% or when he is ready to fight once again.

"At this stage right now, I'm not thinking about it. That would come when I'm back in the gym, man, and feeling a 100%. When I'm ready to fight and get back in there, I feel like that's the conversation."

What could be next in store for Dan Hooker?

Dan Hooker is now on the back of two successive losses to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. The Hangman will aim to get back to winning ways once he takes to the octagon next and it will be interesting to note how the UFC books him for his next fight in the stacked lightweight division.