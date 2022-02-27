"It's scientifically proven that they are a dumbass" - Dan Hooker says judges should be asked to explain their scoring in light of Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim decision

Dan Hooker has expressed his frustration towards MMA judges and their system of scoring fights. In the aftermath of the Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim fight from the UFC Vegas 49 card, Hooker bashed the judges by labeling them as "dumbass."

At UFC Vegas 49, Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon ended in a rather controversial manner as Cachoeira was outstruck by her opponent. However, at the end of the contest, Cachoeira got the nod via unanimous decision after three rounds.

While speaking to The AllStar, Hooker reflected on the same situation, as he criticized the commission for not addressing questionable scoring. The UFC featherweight star stated:

"At that point it's not even, it's not even bullying, yeah, you can't tell me like, 'Oh, they're getting abused'. Now if they're actually a dumbass, then it's scientifically proven that they're a dumbass, like now we've gotten evidence that this judge is a dumbass and he shouldn't be judging fights. Now it's not abuse, now it's mispractice from the commission. Now the commission is knowingly turning the eye to just having a dumbass in a judge's seat." - said Dan Hooker.

Watch Hooker's reaction to Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira here:

In the aftermath of the fight, several fighters took to social media to reflect on the contest. Cody Garbrandt, Chito Vera, and Belal Muhammad were among a few fighters who enjoyed the brawl between the women. However, others were left confused was to why Ji Yeon didn't get her hand raised.

Cody Garbrandt @Cody_Nolove Wow great fight Women!! Wow great fight Women!!

Dan Hooker faces a tough opponent at UFC London

Dan Hooker will return to the octagon on March 19 in a fight against Arnold Allen at UFC London. Hooker is currently on the back of a loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267, a fight that 'The Hangman' took on very short notice.

Following his latest loss to the Russian, Hooker decided to drop down to featherweight. His fight against Allen will take place at 145 pounds.

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman Back at CKB grinding with the team 7 days a week. 🕷 Back at CKB grinding with the team 7 days a week. 🕷 https://t.co/vi7IpwhzXt

Before his loss to Makhachev, Hooker defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. However, Hooker has been on a rough patch as of late, with losses to Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier prior to UFC 266.

