"This fight was like a video game" - MMA Twitter reacts to Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira barnburner

MMA Twitter erupted after Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira engaged in a thrilling battle on the main card of UFC Fight Night 202.
The fight ended in a controversial fashion after Cachoeira, who was significantly outstruck by Kim, got a head-scratching unanimous decision nod after three rounds.
Nonetheless, MMA fans, fighters, and media members were still pleased with the hard-hitting show that the ladies put on. Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to the instant classic matchup between Kim and Cachoeira.
UFC fighters shower Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira with praise
One of the most profecient strikers on the UFC roster, Giga Chikadze enjoys a good old fashioned brawl. The exchanges between Kim and Cachoeira may not have been pretty, but even a striking savant like Chikadze appreciated the sheer violence of the fight. The Georgian featherweight star wrote:
"This fight was like a video game. Such a technical and aggressive, this is exactly what MMA fans enjoy with. Congrats both of the fighters! I think 29-28 for Kim"
Check out Chikadze's tweet below:
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, featherweight standout Marlon 'Chito' Vera, and middleweight contender Belal Muhammad were in awe with what they had witnessed. They all took to Twitter to express their exhiliration for the action-packed flyweight fight.
Up-and-comers Merab Dvalishvili, Bryce Mitchell, and Leah Letson agree that Kim vs. Cachoeira deserves Fight of the Night honors.
Meanwhile, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and strawweight Tatiana Suarez expressed their admiration for Cachoeira's heart. The Brazilian, of course, kept pushing even after eating several clean shots.
MMA Twitter believes Ji Yeon Kim was robbed
Judges Mike Bell, Sal D'Amato, and Adalaide Byrd came to a consensus with their decision. All three scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Priscila Cachoeira.
However, MMA fans, fighters, and scribes vehemently disagree with the judges. Middleweight rising star Sean Brady said Ji Yeon Kim was the clear-cut winner. His sentiments were echoed by Bellator light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson, who pointed out that Kim landed punches at will.
Christopher Reive of NZ Herald and a fan who goes by @smoogymma pointed out how terrible the decision was. Meanwhile, 'Gorgeos George' of MMA Junkie said he hopes both women are well-compensated for their efforts.