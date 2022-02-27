"This fight was like a video game" - MMA Twitter reacts to Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira barnburner

MMA Twitter erupted after Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira engaged in a thrilling battle on the main card of UFC Fight Night 202.

The fight ended in a controversial fashion after Cachoeira, who was significantly outstruck by Kim, got a head-scratching unanimous decision nod after three rounds.

Nonetheless, MMA fans, fighters, and media members were still pleased with the hard-hitting show that the ladies put on. Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to the instant classic matchup between Kim and Cachoeira.

UFC fighters shower Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira with praise

One of the most profecient strikers on the UFC roster, Giga Chikadze enjoys a good old fashioned brawl. The exchanges between Kim and Cachoeira may not have been pretty, but even a striking savant like Chikadze appreciated the sheer violence of the fight. The Georgian featherweight star wrote:

"This fight was like a video game. Such a technical and aggressive, this is exactly what MMA fans enjoy with. Congrats both of the fighters! I think 29-28 for Kim"

Check out Chikadze's tweet below:

GIGA CHIKADZE

Such a technical and aggressive, this is exactly what MMA fans enjoy with.

Congrats both of the fighters!

I think 29-28 for Kim

#UFCVegas49

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, featherweight standout Marlon 'Chito' Vera, and middleweight contender Belal Muhammad were in awe with what they had witnessed. They all took to Twitter to express their exhiliration for the action-packed flyweight fight.

Cody Garbrandt wrote: "Wow great fight Women!!"

Up-and-comers Merab Dvalishvili, Bryce Mitchell, and Leah Letson agree that Kim vs. Cachoeira deserves Fight of the Night honors.

Meanwhile, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and strawweight Tatiana Suarez expressed their admiration for Cachoeira's heart. The Brazilian, of course, kept pushing even after eating several clean shots.

Aljamain Sterling wrote: "Cachoeira is a savage! Forces you into a fire fight no matter what game plan you had in mind. I'm pulling for Kim 29-28! #UFCVegas49"

Tatiana Suarez wrote: "This is craziness. Omg those elbows. The gas tank on these ladies! #UFCVegas49"

MMA Twitter believes Ji Yeon Kim was robbed

Judges Mike Bell, Sal D'Amato, and Adalaide Byrd came to a consensus with their decision. All three scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Priscila Cachoeira.

However, MMA fans, fighters, and scribes vehemently disagree with the judges. Middleweight rising star Sean Brady said Ji Yeon Kim was the clear-cut winner. His sentiments were echoed by Bellator light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson, who pointed out that Kim landed punches at will.

Corey 'Overtime' Anderson wrote: "ROBBERY!!! She got beat up like a punching bag for 2.5 rounds.... yes she marched forward... into shots. Idk... how'd yall score that one? #UFCVegas49"

Christopher Reive of NZ Herald and a fan who goes by @smoogymma pointed out how terrible the decision was. Meanwhile, 'Gorgeos George' of MMA Junkie said he hopes both women are well-compensated for their efforts.

A fan who goes by @smoogymma wrote: "Cachoeira loses 90% of the fight, eats every punch thrown at her face, wins a totally undeserved decision then receives a BJJ purple belt for her efforts. Just an absolute torrent of nonsense in the cage folks"

Gorgeous George of MMA Junkie wrote:



Salute to Cachoeira and Kim. Massive respect to both.



"Give them a hundred grand each, pay their taxes and let them stay at that fancy suite at the Red Rock for a week! Salute to Cachoeira and Kim. Massive respect to both. #UFCVegas49"

