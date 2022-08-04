"I am not here just to hunt out easy wins" - Dan Hooker shares why he called out Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker recently stated that he's not hunting easy wins after he issued a callout to Tony Ferguson.

'The Hangman' has been campaigning for a fight against 'El Cucuy' and recently called him out on Twitter. Hooker is currently on a losing streak, as is Ferguson. With that in mind, both men are desperately in need of a victory next time out.

While Hooker acknowledges that, he is not looking for an easy fight to get back to the win column. 'The Hangman' told Submission Radio:

"That's a big fight. Tony is like, a big fight. A win for either one of us puts the other one right back in the mix. That's where you wanna be. I am not here to make up the numbers, I'm not here just to hunt out easy wins. I feel like Tony is like a big fight. That's a big fight for both of us. That's a big opportunity. So, let's just get it done. I am sick of training. Time for some fight."

Watch Dan Hooker talk to Submission Radio about fighting Tony Ferguson:

Hooker has had some choice words for Ferguson on social media. He asked 'El Cucuy' to "step up to the plate."

Hooker further directed some fighting words towards Ferguson as he wrote on Twitter:

"I’ll smash ya face in @TonyFergusonXT."

Tony Ferguson vs. Dan Hooker: Two lightweights on a rocky run

Both Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker are in a tough spot in their careers at the moment. Ferguson is currently on a four-fight losing skid, while Hooker is riding a two-fight losing streak and has won only one of his last five fights.

'El Cucuy' hasn't won a fight since Justin Gaethje snapped his 12-fight win streak in 2020. He has since suffered consecutive losses to Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler.

Hooker, meanwhile, last won at UFC 266 against Nasrat Haqparast. He stepped in on short notice to face Islam Makhachev a month later at UFC 267 and suffered a first-round submission loss.

Hooker moved down to the featherweight division last time out against Arnold Allen, but was finished in the first round via TKO.

Despite their recent form, Hooker and Ferguson remain top fighters in the lightweight division and are ranked No.13 and No.11, respectively. A fight between the duo could certainly draw fans' attention if the UFC decides to book it.

