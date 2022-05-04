"Submission, Round One" - Dan Hooker shares a funny prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje; calls 'The Highlight' a "mug"

Dan Hooker shared a funny yet interesting prediction for the upcoming lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Appearing on a recent episode of Submission Radio, 'The Hangman' picked 'Do Bronx' to pull off a first-round submission finish in their highly-anticipated title clash this Saturday before bursting into laughter:

"I think Oliveira [by] submission, round one."

Hooker added:

"You know what? Put that down as a headline - 'Dan Hooker thinks Justin Gaethje is a mug.. Charlie Olives, round one submission.'"

Watch Dan Hooker make his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje below:

Hooker's take on the potential outcome of the UFC 274 headliner is an interesting one as it is quite possible that Oliveira may submit 'The Highlight' in the opening round to retain the title.

The Brazilian has the most submission victories in the promotion's history and is unbeaten in his last 10 trips to the octagon. Six of his past 10 wins have come by submission.

Charles Oliveira insists Justin Gaethje's only weapon is his striking

Charles Oliveira appears genuinely confident in his abilities heading into his second title defense against Justin Gaethje this weekend. The Brazilian believes that 'The Highlight' is merely a brawler whose only potent weapon would be his hands. Speaking on the promotion's UFC 274 Countdown video, Oliveira said:

"Justin [Gaethje] is a guy who is a brawler, believing in his hands 100 per cent because that's all he's got, his hands. I have all the advantages over him, I'm better on my feet, on the ground and at wrestling. My mind and spirit is better than his. I'm the champion, that's the reality."

Watch the complete UFC 274 Countdown below:

Charles Oliveira has significantly improved his stand-up game over the past few bouts but continues to pose a bigger grappling threat to his opponents.

'Do Bronx' will head into UFC 274 on the back of a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Watch the Oliveira vs. Poirier fight below:

The fight against 'The Diamond' marked Oliveira's first title defense since capturing the vacant 155-pound belt by beating Michael Chandler.

Justin Gaethje rebounded from his title-fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov when he defeated Chandler via unanimous decision in a thrilling three-round battle at UFC 268. The win earned Gaethje a second shot at lightweight gold, and he will now look to make the most of the opportunity come Saturday at UFC 274.

Edited by Phil Dillon