Dan Hooker surprises interviewers after admitting to being unaware of facial fracture until surgeon visit

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner went to war in what was the very definition of a blood and guts affair at UFC 290. Hooker edged out the victory with a split decision, earning the nod on two judges' scorecards.

After the fight, Hooker spoke to Submission Radio and revealed that he was unaware of the facial injury he sustained during the fight. In fact, Hooker admitted that he only found out about it after visiting a surgeon.

Hooker said:

"Well, I didn't even know about this over here [referring to his orbital bone] till I went to the... they booked me with a surgeon, like an orthopedic surgeon for my arm. And then I went and saw him and that [arm], I definitely knew, I knew in the fight that that was one hundred percent broken... I was like why are they booking me with a face surgeon?... Then, he scanned me and he was like come over and look at this. That's when I took a photo of it. I was like, oh, I didn't even know that was gone, like man, that one's in play. That one will fix up naturally, that one doesn't need any surgery, so that's good."

Dan Hooker takes to social media and shares images of his X-rays post-Jalin Turner UFC 290 war

The photos and injuries Dan Hooker was referring to in his interview were soon revealed by the fighter himself. The Kiwi took to Instagram to share X-rays where the arm injury and the broken orbital bone are clearly visible.

He did so with the following captions:

"Jus a scratch"

"Anudda scratch."

Fans did have their suspicions that Hooker injured his arm during the fight. He was even asked about it in his post-fight interview, and he replied saying it was "just a scratch."

The orbital bone injury is particularly gruesome to look at and is an indication of just how deep Hooker had to dig against 'The Tarantula'. The win catapulted Hooker to No.10 in the UFC lightweight rankings, whilst his opponent, Jalin Turner, fell to No.12.

