Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev: MMA record comparison - How do the two lightweights match up on paper?

Dan Hooker's MMA record consists of 21 wins and ten losses, while Islam Makhachev has an almost perfect resume with 20 wins and only one loss.

Hooker showed true character after agreeing to step inside the octagon to face Islam Makhachev on four weeks' notice, just days after his win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

Islam Makhachev was initially booked to fight Rafael dos Anjos. 'The Hangman' stepped in almost immediately after news of the Brazilian's injury broke. Hooker and Makhachev will compete inside the cage on October 30 at UFC 267.

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between current champ Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira.

Islam Makhachev is coming off a spectacular win over Thiago Moises at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs. Moises. After dominating the Brazilian for three rounds, the Dagestani Sambo specialist secured a submission victory via a rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker fought Nasrat Haqparast on September 25. Hooker's striking proved to be too much for Haqparast as the New Zealander secured the 21st win of his MMA career.

Makhachev is currently the No.5-ranked lightweight in the UFC. He has notable wins over Drew Dober, Gleison Tibau and Thiago Moises.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA

Want to say thanks to all my fans around the world 👊🏼 Mission accomplished. Moving to the next one.Want to say thanks to all my fans around the world 👊🏼 #UFCVegas31 Mission accomplished. Moving to the next one.

Want to say thanks to all my fans around the world 👊🏼 #UFCVegas31 https://t.co/ojbvMwYJbw

Hooker also has an impressive resume. The Kiwi boasts wins over elite fighters such as Al Iaquinta, Gilbert Burns, Jim Miller and Paul Felder.

Dan Hooker wants a title shot if he beats Islam Makhachev

Dan Hooker faced several issues with visa authorities in New Zealand. The lightweight contender was at risk of missing out on his UFC 266 bout against Nasrat Haqparast. Hooker wants to make the most of his presence in the United States, thus taking a fight with Makhachev on short notice.

While speaking to ESPN, Dan Hooker mentioned his ambitions to get an immediate title shot in the lightweight division, provided he beats Makhachev. 'The Hangman' said:

Also Read

"I feel like this gives me a title shot. I feel everyone is trying to skate [Islam Makhachev] to a title fight, and that's mine if I beat him. I feel like I felt with the Michael Chandler fight when he went on to a title fight."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far