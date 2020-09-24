Dan Hooker wants to fight Michael Chandler and send him back to the "B-Leagues"

UFC's newest signee, Michael Chandler will be serving as the back-up for the UFC 254 headliner between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. And while Chandler isn't exactly confirmed to compete at the upcoming pay-per-view, the UFC matchmakers are still looking into his debut opponent.

One of the Lightweight talents who has thrown his name into the hat to fight Chandler is Dan Hooker. While speaking to Submission Radio, The Hangman claimed that he sees Michael Chandler as a stepping stone to get himself back into the UFC Lightweight Title picture.

Hooker added that he perfectly knows how much stock the UFC is putting into Michael Chandler, especially after the latter was immediately added into the UFC 254 title picture. However, Dan Hooker claimed that he would love to send the former Bellator Lightweight Champion back to the "B-Leagues". (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Well, it was hard when people were speculating it and saying about the fight, it’s hard to know how much stock the UFC is putting into someone that’s coming from another organization. But for him to now be signed to the organization and being the fill-in for the title shot, now I know. Now I’m certain of how much stock [they’re putting in]. The UFC is putting a lot of stock in on this kid. So, I would love to be the guy to welcome him to the UFC, knees his chin off, sends him back to the B-Leagues.”

Will Michael Chandler fight at UFC 254?

As things stand, Michael Chandler will only serve as the back-up for the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. And the former Bellator sensation will be competing only if The Eagle or The Highlight pull out of the fight for some reason.

However, there is a possibility that the UFC books Michael Chandler for a fight against one of the top dogs of the Lightweight division, which remains one of the most stacked divisions in the entire promotion right now.