Dan Ige addresses controversial Sean Woodson fight stoppage at UFC 314, admits Joe Rogan and commentary team played "a big role" 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 04:54 GMT
UFC 314: Ige v Woodson - Source: Getty
Dan Ige talks about the controversy surrounding his recent fight. [Image Courtesy: Getty]

Dan Ige and Sean Woodson faced each other in a featherweight clash at UFC 314 last weekend, with the former being declared the winner by TKO. However, the conclusion of the fight sparked controversies surrounding its stoppage.

Ad

In the third round, when Woodson attempted to take Ige down by shooting for his legs, the latter effectively defended and countered with hammer fists to the former's head.

After a few seconds, referee Andrew Glenn called for the stoppage. Interestingly, UFC commentator Joe Rogan suggested during the live broadcast that the stoppage might have been premature.

Now, days later, in an interview with Home of Fight, '50K' addressed the controversy and shared his thoughts on the situation, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I understand the controversy and I do believe the commentary plays a big role in that. Because in the moment, when I was in there and he [Sean Woodson] shot in on my legs and I was hammer fisting him and the ref stopped the fight, the crowd erupted. I felt the energy. There was no controversy there. Everyone was stoked that I finished the fight, and I did what I was supposed to do."
Ad

Ige added:

"When I went back and watched it, DC [Daniel Cormier] said his comments with [Joe] Rogan, Anik, whoever. They said what they said. It kind of sucks because it robs me of my victory, but at the same time, that ref could’ve saved that guy’s career. If anything, it just robbed me of a greater and bigger finish, essentially damaging the guy more and more."
Ad

Check out Dan Ige's comments below:

Ad

Dan Ige plays matchmaker for Alexander Volkanovski's next fight

Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the vacant UFC featherweight title after defeating Diego Lopes last weekend. Following this victory, contenders such as Yair Rodriguez and Movsar Evloev quickly expressed their desire to compete for the championship next.

During the aforementioned interview, Dan Ige shared his thoughts on the matter. Asserting that Evloev is the most deserving contender to fight for the UFC featherweight title next, Ige said:

Ad
"It's hard, man... I think he [Movsar Evloev] deserves it. He's 9-0 in the division, I understand that he hasn't finished anyone. He's beaten some really good guys... I think his fights are exciting. His fight with Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] was entertaining, his fight with [Arnold] Allen was entertaining, to me... A new name for Volk would be [Evloev]."
Ad

Check out Dan Ige's comments below:

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications