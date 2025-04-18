Dan Ige addresses controversial Sean Woodson fight stoppage at UFC 314, admits Joe Rogan and commentary team played "a big role" 

Dan Ige and Sean Woodson faced each other in a featherweight clash at UFC 314 last weekend, with the former being declared the winner by TKO. However, the conclusion of the fight sparked controversies surrounding its stoppage.

In the third round, when Woodson attempted to take Ige down by shooting for his legs, the latter effectively defended and countered with hammer fists to the former's head.

After a few seconds, referee Andrew Glenn called for the stoppage. Interestingly, UFC commentator Joe Rogan suggested during the live broadcast that the stoppage might have been premature.

Now, days later, in an interview with Home of Fight, '50K' addressed the controversy and shared his thoughts on the situation, saying:

"I understand the controversy and I do believe the commentary plays a big role in that. Because in the moment, when I was in there and he [Sean Woodson] shot in on my legs and I was hammer fisting him and the ref stopped the fight, the crowd erupted. I felt the energy. There was no controversy there. Everyone was stoked that I finished the fight, and I did what I was supposed to do."

Ige added:

"When I went back and watched it, DC [Daniel Cormier] said his comments with [Joe] Rogan, Anik, whoever. They said what they said. It kind of sucks because it robs me of my victory, but at the same time, that ref could’ve saved that guy’s career. If anything, it just robbed me of a greater and bigger finish, essentially damaging the guy more and more."

Check out Dan Ige's comments below:

Dan Ige plays matchmaker for Alexander Volkanovski's next fight

Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the vacant UFC featherweight title after defeating Diego Lopes last weekend. Following this victory, contenders such as Yair Rodriguez and Movsar Evloev quickly expressed their desire to compete for the championship next.

During the aforementioned interview, Dan Ige shared his thoughts on the matter. Asserting that Evloev is the most deserving contender to fight for the UFC featherweight title next, Ige said:

"It's hard, man... I think he [Movsar Evloev] deserves it. He's 9-0 in the division, I understand that he hasn't finished anyone. He's beaten some really good guys... I think his fights are exciting. His fight with Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] was entertaining, his fight with [Arnold] Allen was entertaining, to me... A new name for Volk would be [Evloev]."

Check out Dan Ige's comments below:

