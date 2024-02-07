Dan Ige ethnicity: All about the UFC featherweight's parents and nationality 

Dan Ige has established himself as a contender in the UFC's featherweight division and has gone on to become a fan-favorite that always puts on exciting fights.

Not a lot is known about his personal life. It is, however, known that Dan Ige is the son of a Nigerian father and an American mother. He was born and raised in Hawaii, U.S.A, and is one of the state's foremost representatives in the sport of mixed martial arts today.

Although a lot of specific details aren't known to the public, Ige has posted pictures of his parents on social media. In one X (formerly Twitter) post from January 2020, he shared a picture of himself alongside his mother and wrote:

"Happy birthday mom! Hope you have a blessed day. I’m working hard so one day you don’t have to"

Check out Dan Ige's post here:

Dan is also married to Savannah, and the couple have a child together. Their son, Bam, was born in 2021, and the couple are expecting another child. Savannah has taken to social media recently to share updates and appears to be nearing the final stages of her pregnancy.

When is Dan Ige's next fight?

For Dan Ige's next outing, he will be taking on Andre Fili at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer, which is set to take place at the UFC APEX facility on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

He was originally scheduled to face the undefeated Lerone Murphy. Murphy, however, was forced to withdraw due to injury. He took to X to react to his withdrawal and expressed his desire to come back stronger.

He wrote:

"You couldn’t walk a yard in my shoes. Most would break, not me though, I’m Unbreakable."

Surprisingly, Ige commented on Murphy's post, wishing him well in the process:

"Heal up champ."

Murphy then expressed his respect for Ige, saying:

"Respect g"

Check out their interaction here:

Ige heads into the bout against Fili on the back of a loss to Bryce Mitchell. He currently holds the #13 spot in the featherweight division and will look to move into the top 10 with a win over 'Touchy.'