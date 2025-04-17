Dan Ige gets honest about who Alexander Volkanovski should fight next, names undefeated featherweight who "deserves" it 

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige recently weighed in on champion Alexander Volkanovski's second title reign and who the Aussie should defend his belt against next.

Ad

'The Great' became a two-time featherweight champion by defeating Diego Lopes for the vacant belt this past weekend. Despite Lopes' commendable resiliency, Volkanovski secured the victory via unanimous decision at UFC 314. Ige, who also fought and won at UFC 314, believes Movsar Evloev should be the champion's next opponent.

Claiming that the unbeaten Russian "deserves it," the Hawaiian fighter weighed in on his accomplishments. Speaking to Home of Fight, '50k' said:

Ad

Trending

"It's hard, man. I think he [Movsar Evloev] deserves it. 9-0 in the division, I understand that he hasn't finished anyone. He's beaten some really good guys. I think his fights are exciting. His fight with Aljo was entertaining, his fight with Allen was entertaining, to me. A new name for Volk would be [Evloev]."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I think it makes sense. He [Volkanovski] has fought Yair, he looked incredible. Yair definitely deserves it. There's a line. I think fighting a new name would make sense. Especially if he wants to fight sooner than later. But, I know Yair would be ready too."

Check out Dan Ige's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boasting a professional record of 19-0, Evloev holds victories over Lopes, Ige, Aljamain Sterling, and Arnold Allen. He currently holds the No.4 spot in the featherweight rankings. His case for a title shot has been hampered by his lack of finishes in the UFC.

Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway beats Alexander Volkanovski in potential quadrilogy fight

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have fought thrice, with the former winning via decision all three times. However, former double champion Henry Cejudo believes in Holloway's ability to beat 'The Great' in a potential quadrilogy fight.

Ad

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Cejudo said:

"I feel like 145 is wide open. I feel like the person who should come back is Max Holloway. I think Max Holloway does a number on everybody, at that weight class. Yes, 100 percent. Obviously he did get knocked out by Ilia too. But I just feel like his volume, I feel like he’s healthier. He’s got the better chin. And I feel like it’ll definitely be different this time around."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (2:56):

Ad

However, Holloway has made it clear that he's committed to a permanent move to the lightweight division following his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria. 'Blessed' is rumored to be taking on Dustin Poirier in the latter's retirement fight.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.