Dan Ige issues statement after losing zero-notice UFC 303 fight, heaps praise on Diego Lopes: "You're a stud"

Dan Ige recently released a statement following his loss against rising contender Diego Lopes at UFC 303. The seventh pay-per-view event of the year took place this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lopes was initially scheduled to compete against former title challenger Brian Ortega. However, 'T-City' was forced to withdraw from the bout due to illness, with only a few hours remaining before the pay-per-view main card.

While such situations usually result in the fight being canceled or, at the very least, postponed, the promotion couldn't afford any more losses. Seemingly out of nowhere, Ige stepped in to save the co-headliner, agreeing to take on the surging up-and-comer with no training camp.

Even though Ige had brief bursts of success with his punches and held the upper hand in the third round, Lopes was still the more active fighter. Ultimately, the Brazilian was declared the winner by a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the contest 29-28.

Ige recently took to social media and issued a post-fight statement, congratulating Lopes for the win, writing:

''Love you all. Not every day you get to dare to do something great. @Diegolopesmma you’re a stud. Not many people would do what you did, especially what you went through the last 24 hours. I’m glad we got to elevate each other and make history. See you guys soon #4hrs''

Following the bout, both fighters demanded a chance to square off at the promotion's event at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Dana White praises Dan Ige for stepping on short notice

Dana White had nothing but admiration for Dan Ige for stepping in at the last minute to face Diego Lopes at UFC 303 when his original opponent, Brian Ortega, withdrew due to illness.

During the post-fight press conference, White praised Ige, saying:

''Dan Ige, I'm assuming, he had already ordered the fight and was ready to sit home and watch the fight tonight. And now he is in the co-main event. So you couldn't have two bigger studs than these two guys tonight."

The UFC CEO also stated that he would honor the Hawaiian's desire to compete in the Sphere.

''I'll do anything for these guys.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

