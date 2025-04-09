Dan Ige trolls Michael Chandler with hilarious jab while signing UFC 314 posters

Dan Ige poked fun at Michael Chandler in a social media post ahead of UFC 314. Both fighters are set to compete at the upcoming event in Miami, Florida, where Ige will face Sean Woodson, while Chandler is slated to co-headline against Paddy Pimblett.

Ige took to X and shared a video of himself signing a stack of UFC 314 promotional posters featuring Chandler and other fighters. ‘50K’ jokingly commented on the placement of his signature on ‘Iron’s' image and captioned the post with a three-word hilarious jab:

“Signing Chandler’s nutsack.”

Check out Dan Ige’s X post below:

UFC 314 is one of the most stacked cards of 2025 so far. The pay-per-view is headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Ige will look to defend his No.15 spot in the 145-pound rankings when he takes on Woodson, while Chandler will be eager to prevent Pimblett from breaking into the lightweight top 10.

Paddy Pimblett previews Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314: "I know for a fact I'll submit him"

Paddy Pimblett is known for his submission prowess and strongly believes he can force a tap from Michael Chandler at UFC 314 this weekend.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri, Pimblett was asked about Chandler’s claim that if Charles Oliveira couldn’t submit him, then ‘The Baddy’ definitely can't either. The U.K. native confidently responded that he can submit Chandler and emphasized that Oliveira didn’t go all-out trying to finish ‘Iron’. He said:

"I'll submit him. Dustin Poirier can submit him, and his jiu-jitsu is nowhere near the level of mine. Styles make fights. It's one of them. Charles wasn't really hunting the submission that much against him, I don't think. It was more using [the back take] for control. I know for a fact I'll submit him. If I get his back, he's going to sleep.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:55):

