Dan Lambert reveals Amanda Nunes' plans to become the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in UFC history

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has already achieved the unthinkable during her UFC career. The Lioness holds wins over every single fighter to ever hold a title at either 135 or 145 pounds and on Saturday night, when she defends her featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250, Nunes will attempt to become the first woman to not just hold but defend both titles successfully.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is the only person in the UFC to have achieved this feat when he held both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles in the UFC. Nunes is on a blazing 10-fight win streak which saw her defeat UFC legends like Meisha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg, and what's even more astonishing is the fact that she finished all of them in the first round of the respective fights.

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert has been with Nunes before she joined the UFC and is of the view that Nunes is undoubtedly the greatest female fighter of all time, not just in the UFC but all of MMA. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Lambert said that she is currently aiming to become the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, ahead of the likes of Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“If it’s a conversation on the female GOAT, I don’t think there’s another name you can throw into the mix and have an argument over. Pound-for-pound GOAT is what I think she’s working her way into the mix on. Male, female, weight division, anything. I think her name should be in that mix right now. If you look at the run she’s been on, the champions she’s beaten, the ex-champions she’s beaten. The manner in which she’s beaten them and made it look so effortless, two divisions, I think her name should be in that hat with the other all-time greats, Jon Jones, D.C. (Daniel Cormier), GSP (Georges St-Pierre). I think her name is right there in that mix, male or female.”

It’s hard to argue against Lambert because no other fighter in the promotion, be it male or female has achieved anything even close to what Nunes has during her stay in the promotion.