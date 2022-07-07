"He was kind of a d***head" - ATT founder Dan Lambert hits out at Sean O'Malley for Pedro Munhoz comments

Dan Lambert, the founder of the American Top Team, recently came out in support of Pedro Munhoz after many accused 'The Young Punisher' of faking an injury during his bout with Sean O'Malley, which was ruled a no-contest.

'Sugar' faced Munhoz in a highly-anticipated bantamweight matchup at UFC 276. However, the match unfolded in a rather unexpected way when an unintentional eye poke from 'Sugar' hampered the Brazilian's vision during the fight.

When it became clear that Munhoz could no longer continue, referee Jason Herzog declared the fight a no-contest.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi The fight is over. Munhoz cannot continue due to an eye poke. The crowd is extremely unhappy with that result. #UFC276 The fight is over. Munhoz cannot continue due to an eye poke. The crowd is extremely unhappy with that result. #UFC276

In a recent episode of the Punchin' In podcast, Dan Lambert lauded 'The Young Punisher' for being one of the "toughest" guys in ATT. Lambert also defended Munhoz and chastised O'Malley for accusing Munhoz of faking an injury.

"I think as far as Pedro goes, I think he's the toughest guy to ever walk into our gym...So, anybody questioning that is ridiculous. I thought O'Malley was kind of a d***head the way he handled it."

You can check out the recent episode of the Punchin' In podcast below:

UFC official recently confirmed Pedro Munhoz's eye injury at UFC 276

After his no-contest bout against Sean O'Malley, the Brazilian was accused by many of faking his eye injury and taking an easy way out.

Taking to his Twitter handle, an UFC official named Reed Harris stated that he witnessed Munhoz's brutal eye injury in person and claimed that "his eye was swollen shut".

Pedro Munhoz also admitted that the incident was an accident and that he had nothing against his opponent Sean O'Malley, according to Harris.

Explaining the entire incident at UFC 276, Harris wrote:

"At UFC Host hotel this morning. Just saw Pedro Munhoz. For all you doubters out there, his eye is swollen shut. Went to hospital last night and eye is scratched. This sh** is real. BTW- he said he knows it was an accident and has nothing but respect for Sean."

You can check out the tweet made by Reed Harris below:

Reed Harris @reedharrisufc At UFC Host hotel this morning. Just saw @PedroMunhozmma . For all you doubters out there, his eye is swollen shut. Went to hospital last night and eye is scratched. This shit is real. BTW- he said he knows it was an accident and has nothing but respect for Sean. At UFC Host hotel this morning. Just saw @PedroMunhozmma . For all you doubters out there, his eye is swollen shut. Went to hospital last night and eye is scratched. This shit is real. BTW- he said he knows it was an accident and has nothing but respect for Sean.

With only one of the three scheduled rounds completed and an indecisive finish, the two bantamweight contenders may lock horns in a rematch once again to settle their scores.

