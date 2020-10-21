This weekend's UFC 254 pay-per-view is likely to have the entire world on the edge of their seats, especially with the main event of the evening featuring the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov set to defend his crown for the first time since his triumphant win over Dustin Poirier, The Eagle will be entering the Octagon as the favorite to win this Saturday. However, UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn believes quite the opposite, as The Beast remains in favor of Justin Gaethje causing an upset on Fight Island.

Check out Dan Severn's UnSKripted chat below:

Dan Severn believes Justin Gaethje will beat Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWF Superstar, Dan Severn was recently in conversation with Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone and during the Q&A session, The Beast discussed a host of UFC oriented topics. This also included his predictions on the highly awaited fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje this weekend.

In a rather composed manner, Dan Severn claimed that it will be Justin Gaethje's night at the Yas Island, as he believes The Highlight will walk out victorious, in what possibly could be the biggest upset in MMA history. Without getting into much details on why he is picking Gaethje over Khabib, Severn simply stated the following:

"Yep, I believe, Justin Gaethje. It will be his night."- said Dan Severn.

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be returning the Octagon action for the first time in a year, at the very same location where he last fought at UFC 242. Heading into this fight, The Eagle will look to extend his winning streak to 29-0, as he seemingly edges one step closer to retirement, with an undefeated record of 30-0.

Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to win the interim UFC Lightweight title and his goal will be to earn the undisputed 155-lb title. Something that the likes of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier couldn't achieve in the past while crossing paths with The Eagle.